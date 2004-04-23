Well, this is a question for Compaq guys. Did you contact them ? Sounds like the keyboard or internal ribbon has some contact problems.

As for the Ctrl Alt Del combo, is your PC connected to a domain or standalone ? In either cases, there is a policy in order to restrict the Ctrl Alt Del at logon that is named:

Disable CTRL+ALT+DEL requirement for logon

