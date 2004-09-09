Florida Update

From my niece in Port Charlotte.........



They had some wind and rain with Francis, but nothing serious, and are sweating out Ivan.



She also provided me with a list of "Lessons Learned":



Coffee and frozen pizzas can be made on a BBQ grill



No matter how many times you flick the switch, lights don't work without electricity

.

Kids can survive 4 days or longer without a video game controller in their hand.



Cats are even more irritating without power.



He who has the biggest generator wins.



Women can actually survive without doing their hair--you just wish they weren't around you.



A new method of non-lethal torture - showers without hot water.



There are a lot more stars in the sky than most people thought.



TV is an addiction and the withdrawal symptoms are painful. One day at time, brother. (also the computer)



A 7 lb. bag of ice will chill 6 - 12 oz Budweiser's to a drinkable temperature in 11 minutes, and still keep a 14 - pound turkey frozen for 8 more hours.



There are a lot of trees around here.



Flood plan drawings on some mortgage documents were seriously wrong.



Contary to most Florida natives' beliefs, speed limit on roads without traffic lights does not increase.



Aluminum siding, while aesthetically pleasing, is definitely not required.



Just because you're over 21 doesn't mean you can stay out as late as you want. At least that's what the cops told me during a curfew stop.



Crickets can increase their volume to overcome the sound of 14 generators.



People will get into a line that has already formed without having any idea what the line is for.



When reguired, a Chrysler 300M will float-doesn't steer well, but floats just the same.



Some things do keep the mailman from his appointed rounds.



Tele-marketers function no matter what the weather is doing.



Cell phones work when land lines are down, but only as long as the battery remains charged.



27 of your neighbors are fed from a different transformer than you, and they are quick to point that out!



Laundry hampers were not made to contain such a volume.



If I had a store that sold only ice, chainsaws, gas, and generators...I'd be rich.



The price of a bag of ice rises 200% after a hurricane.



Your water front property can quickly become someone else's fishing hole.



Tree service companies are under appreciated.



I learned what happens when you make fun of another state's blackout.



MATH 101: 30 days in month, minus 6 days without power equal 30% higher electric bill??????



Drywall is a compound word, take away the "dry" part and it's worthless.



I can walk a lot farther than I thought, either that or stand in the long gas lines.