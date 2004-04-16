Florida Lightnin' - 2 PCs do nothing on startup!

Just noting that it doesn't read like XP did this.
You may have some hardware failures that you need to sort out. When faced with a dead machine, I strip it down to Powes Supply, Motherboard, Speaker and the CPU+HeatSink/Fan (HSF).
If that doesn't beep in protest of no video card, RAM and all the rest, then we are looking at the four possible dead parts.
Bob
must be the electric surges. I had to replace a power supply on a new pc. It powered up sometimes. now it does nothing. no beeps, nothing. AMD Athlon. Swapped the power again, memory, nothing. the monitor is black. So I went back to my old P-2 400. It wont startup either, monitor black. (yes the monitors do work). This one at least beeps. 1 long, 3 short. sounds like bad memory to me, but I swapped it out and still nothing. Any ideas? or do I have to move back to Jersey!