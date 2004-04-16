Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

Florida Lightnin' - 2 PCs do nothing on startup!

by gpurri / April 16, 2004 2:44 AM PDT

must be the electric surges. I had to replace a power supply on a new pc. It powered up sometimes. now it does nothing. no beeps, nothing. AMD Athlon. Swapped the power again, memory, nothing. the monitor is black. So I went back to my old P-2 400. It wont startup either, monitor black. (yes the monitors do work). This one at least beeps. 1 long, 3 short. sounds like bad memory to me, but I swapped it out and still nothing. Any ideas? or do I have to move back to Jersey!

Re:Florida Lightnin' - 2 PCs do nothing on startup!... XP did this?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 16, 2004 2:48 AM PDT

Just noting that it doesn't read like XP did this.

You may have some hardware failures that you need to sort out. When faced with a dead machine, I strip it down to Powes Supply, Motherboard, Speaker and the CPU+HeatSink/Fan (HSF).

If that doesn't beep in protest of no video card, RAM and all the rest, then we are looking at the four possible dead parts.

Bob

Re:Florida Lightnin' - 2 PCs do nothing on startup!
by Mark G / April 16, 2004 3:37 AM PDT

as i work in a shop in tampa fl, and florida is called lighting alley.
you must unplug modems and power plugs when your not home or a storm comes up.
we wont warrenty a modem here because of storms.
most likely you got mobo damage.

Re:Florida Lightnin' - 2 PCs do nothing on startup!
by Cursorcowboy / April 16, 2004 9:12 AM PDT
1 Long and then 3 short beeps usually indicates a video error
