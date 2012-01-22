Windows 7 forum

by clau5dog / January 22, 2012 8:37 AM PST

i have windows 7, i can downloaded but when it goes to install i get a message saying download timeout, i have disable the antivirus, i have turn off the firewall, i have downloaded java with no problem, so i have follow all the instructions and still can't instal it please help i'm getting very frustrated with this.

Try this.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 22, 2012 8:40 AM PST
In reply to: flash player
thank you
by clau5dog / January 22, 2012 7:58 PM PST
In reply to: Try this.

i did try with the normal internet explorer but that didn't do it either what browser do you suggest?
and thank you for answering

Similar question was asked
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / January 22, 2012 8:09 PM PST
In reply to: thank you
