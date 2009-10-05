Flash 10 coming to all phone except iPhone... ouch.

The CNET Lounge forum

by robstak / October 5, 2009 12:53 AM PDT
25 total posts
Don't forget Ipod Touch vs. Zune HD
by Slikkster / October 5, 2009 1:42 AM PDT

This would be another potential advantage of the Zune HD over the Ipod Touch. If the Zune team can get their wireless issues straightened out (No WPA WPA/2 Enterprise support), as well as add Flash (and presumably, Silverlight) support, it will be a much more flexible device for web apps than the Touch.

Plus, the Zune HD already has an Nvidia Tegra video chip that would be supported for acceleration purposes. Sweet.

Yet another problem with Apple's "We need to control everything" philosophy.

yum! silverlight -> netflix on the go - > epic win.
by robstak / October 5, 2009 1:55 PM PDT

ill keep dreaming hehe. thatd be awesome tho.

computer
by aboutu123 / October 5, 2009 5:17 PM PDT
Your point?
by Slikkster / October 5, 2009 9:26 PM PDT
In reply to: computer

What was that all about?

This assumes of course that Flash can actually be done right
by minimalist / October 5, 2009 4:14 AM PDT

on a mobile device. Seems like I recall Engadget savaging a recent smart-phone that proudly advertised it had flash saying it was a pretty horrible experience.

I'll be jealous when I see flash done right on another mobile device. Until then its just speculation.

Of course...
by Slikkster / October 5, 2009 5:22 AM PDT

they could have said "oh...we meant flash <i>memory</i>.

if adobe didnt write it then who cares what they said...
by robstak / October 5, 2009 1:58 PM PDT

its either from adobe or it isnt. if some company claims compatibility they are full of crap unless it came from the company that makes flash... therefore to nay say based on some bogus old claim isnt really fair... not to say that they wouldnt eff it up but the video adobe put out of it running on the pre looks AWESOME.

Until Adobe produces it and proves it can do any better
by minimalist / October 6, 2009 11:37 AM PDT

than any version of flash has run on any smartphone so far its wise to remain skeptical. Its easy to make big promises. Its much harder to deliver on them.

(NT) absolutely.
by robstak / October 8, 2009 2:24 AM PDT
judging by all the qualifications and caveats listed by
by minimalist / October 8, 2009 4:41 AM PDT
In reply to: absolutely.

Tom and Molly on the show it sounds like that skepticism is still warranted.

Flash 10 coming to all phone except iPhone... ouch.
by wizkids32 / October 5, 2009 7:33 AM PDT

Well sort of the Flash works on Safari so that is the closest we can get to Flash on the iPhone.

Actually, no.
by anonymousjoseph / October 5, 2009 10:43 AM PDT

Flash does not work in Safari. Safari will detect YouTube embeds and make them playable, but it is not real Flash. The jailbreak, I believe, has a couple of apps that claim to give Flash, but I have not tried any.

Why would I actually want flash
by Nicholas Buenk / October 5, 2009 12:52 PM PDT

It's main use is annoying flash adverts. Animations that actually use up a fair amount of CPU and waste battery life. Hell, Adobe should maybe be fines for their contribution to global warming by wasting so much energy via CPU cycles around the world on superiflious animation.
All I want is flash video support. I do not want full flash on the iPhone at all though!

I'm glad....
by skellener / October 6, 2009 1:30 AM PDT

...there's no Flash on the iPhone.

right cuz who would want to watch hulu or cnet on ur phone..
by robstak / October 6, 2009 9:20 AM PDT
In reply to: I'm glad....

sigh

Don't need it
by skellener / October 7, 2009 2:19 AM PDT

I watch those at home. I like video large.

I suspect there are many that like their video large
by minimalist / October 7, 2009 11:44 PM PDT
In reply to: Don't need it

I have an iPhone, about 2 iPods capable of playing video and two laptops. I've tried video on all of them, been amused for about half and hour and then I put them up. Its just not a good experience to me. I don;t even like watching video (longer than 2 or 3 minutes) on my desktop with a 24" screen. If I am going to watch a mobile or TV show I want to be on my couch with a large screen with good quality. If I am not near my TV I just wait until I am. A plane flight might be the one exception and even then I doubt I could tolerate a full length movie.

Doesn't bother me
by Nicholas Buenk / October 8, 2009 1:49 AM PDT

I find 24" monitor is as good as any TV, because at the distance you typically sit from a computer monitor. From that perspective, 24" looks as big if not bigger than most TV screens.
I do use my iPod for videos. My 5th gen iPod Video, I found it too small to use for anything other the simpsons and the daily show. But iPhone, I find it's good for most TV shows out there, although a 2 hour movie is a bit much.

Do you have a nice large HDTV?
by minimalist / October 8, 2009 3:44 PM PDT
In reply to: Doesn't bother me

My guess is that those who do tend to be less interested in portable video or even sitting in a chair watching their computer or laptop monitor. Especially if you have a nice surround system.

Unlike with music which is extremely portable and gets listened to in a variety of environments, video is a more stationary thing to me. I'm never in such a hurry to see something that I can't just wait till I have the chance to sit on my couch and watch it properly on the big screen. I am just not interested in long form video content on a laptop, desktop or iPhone.

No
by Nicholas Buenk / October 8, 2009 4:24 PM PDT

Never seen the point, who needs to increase the size when you can decrease the distance.
Plus I do not like being away from the computer long enough to watch something. Wink
I basically use tv card or streaming to watch everything, mostly streaming though because, really 90% of what's broadcasted sucks. And with these viewing habbits, for me podcasts are accessed and consumed in much the same way as TV.

Flag
People's situations change though.
by minimalist / October 8, 2009 11:27 PM PDT
In reply to: No

You get a larger place, you get married or move in with someone. You might have kids. You stay home more and go out less. You might want to watch together. Most people I know who are really into watching things on their computers are younger and more mobile.

I don't mean this in any way as an insult but I assume you are younger than me? I'm 40. There was a time when I was perfectly happy with a VCR and a 20" TV though.

Yep
by Nicholas Buenk / October 9, 2009 4:48 AM PDT

26

I suspect that this is not so much a sea change
by minimalist / October 10, 2009 6:02 AM PDT
In reply to: Yep

in viewing habits as it is just the same habits that have always existed manifested via a different medium (streaming video).

I'd be willing to bet that a lot of the 22 year olds who are happy with Hulu on a laptop today will prefer their nice home theater setups in the future. I didn't have a big tv or an expebnsive VCR when I was that age because I couldn't afford it and I moved every few months and didn;t want to haul all that stuff around (in fact I don;t think I had a TV at all) until I was 25 or so, preferring to spend my money on music and going out.

I like streaming Netflix just fine (although I prefer blu-ray when its available) but I still prefer to watch it on a nice big flat panel with kick *** stereo sitting on comfy couch with my partner and our dog.

Age...related to belongings...
by grtgrfx / October 9, 2009 11:54 AM PDT

My guess why younger people watch more TV on their PCs is that they don't have the money to afford a decent-size living room, a nice couch or a big TV and surround-sound system. Only people who have a decent income and have paid off their student loans can afford to think about home furnishings...usually in their 30s or older.

I, for one, would much rather lounge on my nice soft couch and watch the big-screen TV than sit in my office chair and watch my 24" monitor on the desk. The chair just isn't that comfortable. The fact that the HDTV displays a clearer picture with no banding and fewer jaggies is just the bonus. Oh, and the home theater audio gear in my living room is far superior to the computer monitors I use, good as they are.

