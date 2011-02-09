FLAC for samsung tv's needed!

I own a UN46ES6500FXZA model TV. It is a 46" Samsung Smart 3D TV. Everything functions on the TV as it should. All of the smart capabilities are fully operational, and I use Smart Hub often to access Netflix, Amazon, and devices on my network (eg. my Macbook Pro).



Even though the manual says it can play .flac files, I have had no success playing any FLAC content on my TV. It plays MP3, WAV, and even Apple lossless (.m4a) just fine, but I have had no success with FLAC files.



I have contacted Samsung's technical support about this issue. They gave me the usual, general troubleshooting advice to update my TV to the latest software (it already was), ensure my content is 2-channel FLAC (it is), and even reset the TV to factory settings (didn't work). After all that, they suggested something is wrong with my particular TV.



The fact that everything else functions as it should leads me to believe that in fact the TV is not malfunctioning but instead is a matter of Samsung's FLAC decoder not functioning as it should. In other words, I think that if the technical folks over at Samsung saw this they might come up with the proper fix for this issue. However, another way of ascertaining the truth could be finding out from others with Samsung Smart TVs that are supposedly able to play .flac files.



Would anybody else care to chime in on this?