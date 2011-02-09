Samsung forum

FLAC for samsung tv's needed!

by Ionellaza / February 9, 2011 4:54 AM PST

As the title already suggested, does any know wen and if samsung is inplanting the flac codec? I hope so...
This would be an awesome feater! I just bought a samsung ue40c5100 led and i'm realy missing this

regards,

ionel

FLAC for samsung tv's needed!
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / February 9, 2011 4:58 AM PST

Ionellaza,

I don't have any indication of if or when this codec will be added. The formats supported and listed in the manual are the supported formats on the TV.

I'll be happy to send your request to the appropriate department for consideration, though.

--HDTech

thnx
by Ionellaza / February 13, 2011 5:45 AM PST

Thnx! can you let me know how they rspond?

thnx
by Ionellaza / February 13, 2011 5:46 AM PST

Thnx!!

(NT) Why not OGG?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 9, 2011 4:59 AM PST
FLAC here, but not working?
by Mike45757 / July 4, 2014 6:47 AM PDT

I own a UN46ES6500FXZA model TV. It is a 46" Samsung Smart 3D TV. Everything functions on the TV as it should. All of the smart capabilities are fully operational, and I use Smart Hub often to access Netflix, Amazon, and devices on my network (eg. my Macbook Pro).

Even though the manual says it can play .flac files, I have had no success playing any FLAC content on my TV. It plays MP3, WAV, and even Apple lossless (.m4a) just fine, but I have had no success with FLAC files.

I have contacted Samsung's technical support about this issue. They gave me the usual, general troubleshooting advice to update my TV to the latest software (it already was), ensure my content is 2-channel FLAC (it is), and even reset the TV to factory settings (didn't work). After all that, they suggested something is wrong with my particular TV.

The fact that everything else functions as it should leads me to believe that in fact the TV is not malfunctioning but instead is a matter of Samsung's FLAC decoder not functioning as it should. In other words, I think that if the technical folks over at Samsung saw this they might come up with the proper fix for this issue. However, another way of ascertaining the truth could be finding out from others with Samsung Smart TVs that are supposedly able to play .flac files.

Would anybody else care to chime in on this?

"Samsung's FLAC decoder not functioning as it should. In
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 4, 2014 7:17 AM PDT

"Samsung's FLAC decoder not functioning as it should. In other words, I think that if the technical folks over at Samsung saw this they might come up with the proper fix for this issue. However, another way of ascertaining the truth could be finding out from others with Samsung Smart TVs that are supposedly able to play .flac files."

If you feel this is a product flaw, that is you found FLAC documented as supported in the product manual and it failed, why not make the call, then decide to keep or return it?

This thread is more than 1241 days old. It is very likely that the lack of progress means they decided that what they have is good enough for 98% of the market.
Bob

Making the call
by Mike45757 / July 4, 2014 1:31 PM PDT

Bob, If the TV didn't make the claim to be able to play FLAC content, then I would (as you say) simply make a call and decide whether to keep the TV or not. However, if you think the point of this post was to simply complain, then I think you misunderstood my intention. Frankly, I'm having trouble understanding what the intention of your post is. Is it to further understanding of this issue? Clearly not. Your post sounds more like a veiled message to tell me to stop complaining and just move on. The fact that this post of 1241 days old doesn't really matter, it was able to bring about a fresh response from you, wasn't it? Besides, this thread is one of the main hits when you google "Samsung TV FLAC" so I think it is the perfect place to bring my concerns to light.

I'll reiterate: the point of my post is to ascertain whether other Samsung TV owners are having the same issue as myself, namely the inability to play FLAC files. I have presented a case in which my results conflict with Samsung's own published material. I am simply trying to understand whether my TV is the anomaly or whether this is systematic problem.

Any helpful comments or new information are encouraged.

Then try again in a NEW post.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 5, 2014 12:31 AM PDT
In reply to: Making the call

We know that Samsung will not have or keep up with the latest in any encoding. These are not PCs and maybe we need to discuss more about this not-a-PC system where once the product ships, they rarely if even issue updates.

That is, top post in a NEW post rather than one that is more than 1241 days old.
Bob

So FLAC won't be available for Samsung
by venkatx7 / February 9, 2015 1:44 AM PST

I recently got this error when try to play a video on my Samsung UN50HU8550 2014 Model 4K TV.

So FLAC won't be available for Samsung even on 2014 Model TVs?

Why the heck are you guys...
by Pepe7 / February 9, 2015 1:59 AM PST

...expecting to use your HDTVs like an MP3 player? Regardless of any sort of 'published specs' <ahem>, they aren't designed as such. At least not in the same way that a $30 Sansa player is, or simple low end laptop running free software. Add a media streamer box and your problems will be solved instead of complaining that a display doesn't function like a full fledged computer or audio player.

I'd top post this.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 9, 2015 2:30 AM PST

Be sure to encode what your TV supports. It's no PC as folk are learning and unlike a PC you can't load 3rd party decoders unless you consider Roku and such devices.
Bob

