Fix for WI-FI intermittent connectivity

I lide the idea of Wi-Fi, BUT there's just too many people out there using it, so, to be safe I use straight-forward hardwired connections. Not only is the connection positive, you do not run any risk of someone else connecting to your machine - and don't tell me it doesn't happen, it does.
A comon problem of intermittent conectivity on WI-FI connection is caused by the windows firewall even when disabled it can cause conectivity problems,the fix is simple goto the firewall settings from the control pannel then select advanced, and then untick the WI-FI box, then restart your computer.
From Gary Barnacle Thurcaston Web Sites