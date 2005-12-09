Fix for WI-FI intermittent connectivity

Windows Legacy OS forum

by thurcaston / December 9, 2005 8:52 AM PST

A comon problem of intermittent conectivity on WI-FI connection is caused by the windows firewall even when disabled it can cause conectivity problems,the fix is simple goto the firewall settings from the control pannel then select advanced, and then untick the WI-FI box, then restart your computer.
From Gary Barnacle Thurcaston Web Sites

There's an even better way
by Themisive / December 9, 2005 9:06 AM PST

I lide the idea of Wi-Fi, BUT there's just too many people out there using it, so, to be safe I use straight-forward hardwired connections. Not only is the connection positive, you do not run any risk of someone else connecting to your machine - and don't tell me it doesn't happen, it does.

Not true
by mrkhlp / December 10, 2005 10:37 AM PST

just because you are hard wired just like Wireless if you don't setup proper security your a target. And if your like most and have multiple computers and a router with just out of the box settings your a target and just as easy. Computers have been getting hacked long before wireless and if you have shared folders without security they are at risk. Seen it done, Most windows servers without proper security can be hacked in under sixty seconds with to little programs you can down load on is a port scanner I won't mention the other. Thats like saying if I don't do my banking online they can't get to my accounts, OOPS the banks have your info on their systems they don't need you to get your account information. Also most home networks WIRELESS/WIRED can be locked to MAC addresses of the machines using it. So if someone from the outside tries to access your network they are denied because of the wrong MAC address. Not to mention you should have encryption setup also. Along with a firewall most hackers will pass you by just to much hassel.

Mark

Not to alarm you, but here's the google about mac spoofing.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 10, 2005 10:50 AM PST
In reply to: Not true
I like these
by mrkhlp / December 10, 2005 12:03 PM PST

everyone learns something which is nice. Even spoofing the MAC 128 bit encryption is a little tough to beat. Routers do a form of mac spoofing where your isp can only see the MAC of the original machine on your home network. I have a few tools I play with for fun and attacked my own network and it comes up blocked or locked. I also have a few for finding these networks that are unsecure. Those are easy to hop onto. One of the Networks ABC or something did a special on this vary thing with an expert in a car using the exact program I have and it is amazing how many home networks don't have security setup. They hopped on six networks all because the people set them up out of the box nothing else. No matter what nothing is fool proof. But you can make it really hard.

Mark

