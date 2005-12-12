First time jury duty

We are asked to come to the courts - I had to travel to another town for it - to see if we are chosen.



Right from the outset we paid $60AUD per day - whether we are picked or not + travelling expenses.



When from out of town people tend to share a car to cut back on costs.



I was picked for a vicious assault case which was complicated as there were many factors to take into account.It lasted 8 days.



But you travel there to court every day during the case and have lunch breaks where we go to the shops.



Otherwise we are in the deliberation room the rest of the time discussing or in the court room listening quietly.



Interesting to listen to things in the courtroom.



Told not to discuss with anyone outside the room.



On the last day we are not allowed out of the room and lunch is brought to us that is prepared by the police.



If we did not come to a decision that day we would have been put up in a hotel with no outside contact until we do come to a decision.

Otherwise we are in the courthouse during business hours only 9am-5pm.unless the judge decides it is not worth continuing that day at any time.



A decision is when all agree...in the jury room.



Trying to get others to agree with you is difficult.



Ours was innocent in the end...and we were in the car park to see the lad and his family and girlfriend after - and our carload agreed we made the right decision.



The other lads were actually the town bullies in a small country town and harrassed the lad and his friends and girlfriend( who we believed acted in self defence)..the bully took them to court as they had swung at him in defense with a baseball bat and unfortunately connected with his head.So the bully was simply trying to get victims compensation from the good lad (who had a steady labour job on a farm and the farmer thought he was a terrific worker and a nice lad)The bully had no job at all.



During the trial the court gives you a notepad and that is never to leave the jury room and when the case is finished the police dispose of your notes.



Necessary to take notes...and to watch people in the courtroom for reactions and behavior.



Have fun...my mother in law has been picked 4 times already!

Once picked chances are high you will be picked again.

Mandy