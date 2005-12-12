First time jury duty

Thread display:
It's fun
Hi Steven,
I served last year, criminal case too. Just two days, the defendant "plead out" - I was sorta disappointed I did not get to go thru the whole shebang, but my employer was happy to have me back, and of course here in Houston they really don't compensate one enough to even cover parking downtown, let alone making up for lost wages. Supposedly after two or three( three I think) days service you get $40 per day, after the intial $6. Anyhow, probabbly the kind of thing that's sometimes interesting and fun, other times onerous.
Rick
Mark5019
December 12, 2005 6:29 AM PST
duckman
December 12, 2005 7:28 AM PST
No, that's one of the first things we are told
Whatever we've seen on TV will not be what happens in real courtrooms. There are no pretty people but I suspect the acting will be equally as bad in both real and Hollywood courtrooms.;)
The biggest difference is
duckman
December 12, 2005 10:02 AM PST
you NEVER see those beautiful and eloquent summations like on TV. Even the best prosecutors "hem and haw" and stumble. And the second biggest difference is, real law is quite mundane and boring. (I love it though !!!)
I served last year...in Australia of course...
We are asked to come to the courts - I had to travel to another town for it - to see if we are chosen.
Right from the outset we paid $60AUD per day - whether we are picked or not + travelling expenses.
When from out of town people tend to share a car to cut back on costs.
I was picked for a vicious assault case which was complicated as there were many factors to take into account.It lasted 8 days.
But you travel there to court every day during the case and have lunch breaks where we go to the shops.
Otherwise we are in the deliberation room the rest of the time discussing or in the court room listening quietly.
Interesting to listen to things in the courtroom.
Told not to discuss with anyone outside the room.
On the last day we are not allowed out of the room and lunch is brought to us that is prepared by the police.
If we did not come to a decision that day we would have been put up in a hotel with no outside contact until we do come to a decision.
Otherwise we are in the courthouse during business hours only 9am-5pm.unless the judge decides it is not worth continuing that day at any time.
A decision is when all agree...in the jury room.
Trying to get others to agree with you is difficult.
Ours was innocent in the end...and we were in the car park to see the lad and his family and girlfriend after - and our carload agreed we made the right decision.
The other lads were actually the town bullies in a small country town and harrassed the lad and his friends and girlfriend( who we believed acted in self defence)..the bully took them to court as they had swung at him in defense with a baseball bat and unfortunately connected with his head.So the bully was simply trying to get victims compensation from the good lad (who had a steady labour job on a farm and the farmer thought he was a terrific worker and a nice lad)The bully had no job at all.
During the trial the court gives you a notepad and that is never to leave the jury room and when the case is finished the police dispose of your notes.
Necessary to take notes...and to watch people in the courtroom for reactions and behavior.
Have fun...my mother in law has been picked 4 times already!
Once picked chances are high you will be picked again.
Mandy
Very interesting are the similarities and
differences in what you experienced and what I am expecting. It sounds as if yours was a "sequestered" jury which not only asks you to not discuss the case but physically impedes you from doing so. Obviously, to me, the courts are filled with less than sterling characters. We went through a process called "voir dire" where prospective jurors are asked about their backgrounds and thoughts on certain issues that could affect their impartiality. The idea is to select the best suited from the pool to sit on the "sworn" jury. One question I thought was interesting went something like this...."How would you feel about determining guilt/innocence in a case of murder among pirates on their own ship?" Think about that one a bit. I'd have to guess many would prefer just drag the whole lot of them out onto the high seas, sink the boat and be done with it. I thought that was a most revealing question.:)
My reply to that question
Dragon
December 12, 2005 11:44 AM PST
If a murderer killed another murderer, or if a robber robbed another robber, justice wouldve been done. Wonder what they wouldve thought about that?
I served twice, unless you dont count the second one -- it was 'plead out' at the last minute.
It was a very interesting experience. The guy was found guilty of harm to a child or something like that. He had held the kid down on a barbell with his hand over his mouth, and caused severe damage. His deed was cut short by someone coming to the door. He claimed he found the four year old boy that way. They took him to the emergency room, where he recovered. The doctor, who was the DAs witness, described how the boy had blood in the back of his throat that could only be caused by suffocation, not because he 'fell' as the defendent claimed.
There was a lot of other evidence to consider, though. It made it difficult to decide -- I just gave you the barebones of the trial. Some of the testimony was remembered by some but not others, so our deliberations were very careful. What did help us tremendously was a good nights sleep. We all came back with clear heads, and we were all decided that the guy was guilty. The only thing we had to decide was how many years he should get in the pen. We decided to give him the most we could -- ten years -- so he could have parole at that time. Im not completely sure that was the correct decision, but I was satisfied at the time. Maybe he shouldve had more...
I heard a lot of stories from the other jurors. Some had had very bad experiences, where there as a lot of disagreement, coming close to fisticuffs... But our jury was a very good one.
As a jury here we ONLY judge guilty or....
not guilty.
The judge ALWAYS determines the rest.
That is all a jury is for after everything is presented.
And once a court case is over with ...if that person is found not guilty he/she is off for life...even if later evidence shows up maybe they were guilty...in other words a person cannot be tried twice.
Plead out is not what we use here...a person during the trial may decide to change their not guilty to guilty when asked how do you plead at the beginning.
That would have been a terrible case by the way Dragon.
By the way when there is and absolute serious case as in murder the jury is not allowed out in public whilst the trial is happening....the jurors are housed up in hotel rooms only for the duration.Paid for by the justice system.And I think there are extra expenses paid to you in this case.
These cases are only heard in the capital city of the state.
Mandy
I think the case that was plead out
Dragon
December 12, 2005 11:18 PM PST
Was a civil suit. But, there are more serious cases which are plead out, where the DA agrees to a lesser guilty plea without a trial. In such a case, he may have information implicating someone else.
There are also trials here in which jurors are sequestered at a motel or hotel. I think its up to the judges discretion or judgement if such arrangments are needed. All trials here, including murder trials, occur in the city or town where the deed was alledgedly done (as far as I know-- there may be exceptions when the town is very small). All counties in the state of Texas have a 'county seat' (guess you could call it the capital of the county) where such trials are held.
Two-week stint? Here it's one week or one trial.
I've gone several times, only been picked once. It was not a fun experience, as it was a case of a Black cleaning woman who'd been seriously injured in an accident suing her own insirance company for lost wages (they claimed she had no reliable income, since she had no "permanent single employer" and pain and suffering. A woman who shouldn't even have been on the jury (her husband is a leading insurance broker!) managed to convince several others that "their suffering isn't worth as much as ours, because they don't make as much," and things got a bit ugly... We ended up at a compromise figure, and I still feel I caved <sigh>.
-- Dave K, Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com
The opinions expressed above are my own,
and do not necessarily reflect those of CNET!
Sounds like a tough case and maybe one
that, if the lawyer for the insurance company had perused your posts here in SE, would find your ability to be impartial coming under scrutiny.....And please don't take this comment too personally but, is there a reason you needed include the color of the cleaning woman in your post? What I am finding to be quite a challenge and learning experience is to put aside certain human emotions such as sympathy and/or empathy and concentrate on what is written law rather than my own thoughts about what I think justice means. Also, I'm not certain of the function of the insurance broker whose spouse was on your jury but I have a sister-in-law who does such. As a broker, her interest is more on the ''sales'' end and is not involved in controlling loses from claims. She's there to represent and advocate for her customers as losing them causes her to lose her commission checks. As such, I cannot see a reason to exclude the spouse of an insurance broker. The jury I am on has one member who is a lawyer and one whose spouse is a lawyer. I found that to be odd but, since neither the prosecuting or defending attorney posted a challenge to seating them, these folks must have adequately demonstrated their abilities to be impartial.
Collapse -
I just got a jury duty notice..........from New Jersey!
Josh K
December 12, 2005 11:01 PM PST
I sent it back with a note that I've moved to another state.
I did jury duty once, in New York City. A lot of sitting around and waiting.
I kept being rejected by attorneys because I was working in the mailroom at a law firm at the time. One of the defense lawyers was pals with one of the lawyers at my firm. I finally got picked for a case, a traffic accident. After a half-day of testimony (in which it was becoming pretty apparent whose fault it was), the parties settled during the lunch recess.
Along that line, Josh...
J. Vega
December 12, 2005 11:49 PM PST
I also recently got a jury notice from my former state and filled out the form telling them that I no longer lived there. Yesterday I got a card in the mail asking me to verify my current address and asking if they should cancel my county voter registration in my previous residence. Obviously, I'll ckeck the yes box and put the card in the mail. But something hit me, how many states take such care to make sure that their voter registration rolls are valid? It seems like a good idea to me.
I wondered about that too
Josh K
December 12, 2005 11:53 PM PST
It's easy to register to vote but I was never told how to remove my name from the rolls. I know you're removed automatically if you don't vote for x years. Hopefully New Jersey will be as on top of things as your state but I wouldn't count on it.
Collapse -
by
/
Josh, it's too bad that there's no way to easily check if after the next election your registration voted in NJ. That would be an interesting thing to find out. Needless to say, another thing that comes to mind is voter registration and voting after the Katrina mess - not only in Louisiana but in the states to which the evacuees fled.
Collapse -
by
/
The number of electoral votes Louisiana has could be reduced too if the population changes drastically.
There's so little verification of identity at most polling places that I wouldn't be at all surprised if "I" vote there next year. I just hope I pick the right candidates!
Collapse -
by
/
Don't worry,Josh. There, as in other states, even dead people in the graveyards seem to figure out how to vote and which party to support (grin).
I was in the jury pool of Pan Am 103
hh
December 12, 2005 11:11 PM PST
that exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland. We were told the trial could last 8 months. I was dreading to have to sit through the trial for 8 months without a paycheck. Eventually I was excused. I don't know whether it was my owning substantial amounts of Pan Am stock before it went bankrupt, or my conviction that this was a terrorist act and the terrorists should be given the death penalty that led to my dismissal.
I hope you feel that justice was served in the end.
lylesg
December 13, 2005 5:36 AM PST
My first experience as a juror, justice was well served. However, my second experience as a juror (earlier this year) was a total crock of BS!. We tried a drug dealer and the guy was caught red handed selling drugs to a narc. The guy had additional drugs on his body and in his vehicle and all the evidence was confiscated and turned over to the sheriff?s dept. All the juror?s agreed about the fact of his guilt without a doubt. But, the drug dealers attorney proved that tampering with the evidence had in-fact happened because the quantities recorded at the sheriff?s office and the quantities recorded at the GBI lab differed by four grams. Consequently, the judge directed us that by Ga. law, if tampering with the evidence is proven (and it was) we had no choice but to find the defendant NOT guilty. The man walked out of the court room with a smile.
Good luck!
I never served....
..... but my husband once did.
His case involved a young woman who had 3 young children, and was the primary care giver for the invalid mother. Her brother was a total loser, used drugs, and verbally and physically abused the invalid mother.
One day the young woman returned home to find her brother beating their mother. He wouldnot stop, so she shot him in the leg. That sorta "woke him up", so to speak, and he refused to bring charges against his sister.
But the District Attorney did.
In his summation to the jury, the prosecutor stated that the brother was a despicable person, but that should not be a reason to excuse his being shot.
At the end of the trial the judge gave the jury only 2 options - not guilty or guilty of one that would send her to prison for a minimum of 5 years.
OK- my husband had seen the movie, "Twelve Angry Men".
Though the woman was guilty of what she was accused, he argued that what justice would be served by sending her to prison for only saving their mother. So they voted not guilty.
The judge made no comment on reading the verdict, but my husband said he thought a smile was stifled.
I know that a jury is only supposed to deal with the facts of the case. She shot her brother. Yet I continue to believe that justice - for the young woman, her brother, the invalid mother, and the community was served.
Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email
semods4@yahoo.com
Falls under self-defense, or defense of another, IMO
Roger NC
December 14, 2005 4:59 AM PST
One day the young woman returned home to find her brother beating their mother. He wouldnot stop, so she shot him in the leg.
She was only protecting her mother. Though proven by the wounding it wasn't necessary to kill here, IMO (and if I was on the jury, still my opinion and vote) if she had killed him because he would not stop beating on an invalid mother, it would have been technically legal.
The DA was wrong to prosecute, IMO. The office of DA has the choice unless someone does file a complaint, and there are incidences like this the DA doesn't file charges.
Roger
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com
Agree 100%
Dragon
December 14, 2005 6:00 AM PST
But I suggest that the DA wasnt all that sharp. Either that, or he has a personal thing about guns...Or both.
Roger NC
December 14, 2005 7:33 AM PST