All are running about the same "quality" so the only bad thing I can think of is to think this will last for years without issues. For me I figure about 2 years of no trouble and am pleasantly surprised with more years.
Bob
I'm looking at a deal on HP's e9270t and I'm curious what HP's reputation is these days for quality and customer service. Also, I'm a little concerned that I can't tell specifically what PSU will be used. It only says that with the Nvidia GTX 260 the psu will be upgraded. To what, I wonder?
Here's the relevant system info as I've configured it:
i5-750
Windows 7
8GB DDR3-1333MHz SDRAM
Nvidia GTX 260 1.8GB
750GB HD
Integrated sound