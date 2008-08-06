Cameras forum

by seb0517 / August 6, 2008 12:23 AM PDT

I am looking to purchase my first DSLR. The information out there is overwhelming. I am looking at the Canon XSi and the Nikon D80. I am not sure if these are wise choices and if I will be with them happy long term. Any sugggestions and/ or personal experiences with these cameras or other recommendations would be greatly appreciated.

18 total posts
first time DSLR
by Joliet Eddie / August 6, 2008 1:47 AM PDT
In reply to: First Time DSLR Buyer

The reviews of both cameras have been strong. There seem to be both "Canon" and "Nikon" camps of users. The key is to handle both, look at lens offerings, etc. I think that you can't go wrong with either one.

I decided that I did not want to spend quite that much and went with Nikon's D60. Reviews were not as strong, but I liked the way the camera felt in my hand when shooting. I almost spent the extra bucks for the D80, but, in fact, it is a bit bigger than the D60 and that was important to me. And then I found the D60 on sale and ended up saving about $100 off the usual price for the camera+lense kit, which allowed me to get a second zoom lens and put together a nice two-lens kit right at the start. So that sealed the deal and the decision to go with the D60. I have had it for a few weeks and the initial photos are really nice and I have thoroughly enjoyed shooting with it.

Thank You
by seb0517 / August 6, 2008 2:41 AM PDT
In reply to: first time DSLR

Thanks for that information, it is helpful. The D60 was another one I was looking at, so when I have the opprotuinity to get to a city with a camera store, I will check it out as well. I have been looking at some reviews on lenses and the Nikon lenses tend to rate higher then the Canon, so I will consider this. Thanks again.

While you are in the city
by HTHMAN / August 6, 2008 6:40 AM PDT
In reply to: First Time DSLR Buyer

Keep in mind, there are other good brands besides Canon and Nikon. A good camera store should also stock Olympus, Sony and Pentax DSLRs. The advantage all three of those have over the Nikon and Canon is image stabilization built into the body instead of the lens. That means that any lens you use on those cameras will be stabilized. There are a lot of used lenses available for the Pentax and Sony (Minolta) bodies. Try out all 5 brands and compare before you buy.

actually haven't seen one
by kalel33-20416052469708587370302374692233 / August 6, 2008 6:50 AM PDT

Both of the local photography stores here do not sell Sony's because they say that Sony does not work with smaller stores. Both of the stores are very good, and I wouldn't say that their bad due to not carrying the Sony, due to Sony.

That is a shame
by HTHMAN / August 6, 2008 8:10 AM PDT

Our major camera store in St Louis carries all of these. Much as I hate to mention them, Circuit City locally carries all of them (except maybe Pentax) on display. The problem with them and BestBuy is that you are tethered to a cable and can not really get the true feel of the camera, but if you are really lucky, the battery will be charged up. Before you buy any, touch them all. Make sure it feels comfortable and the controls are simple for you to use. In all reality, all these cameras have advantages and disadvantages to the user. They are so close in picture quality that it is impossible to pick a clear winner.

Dealing with Sony
by HTHMAN / August 6, 2008 8:58 AM PDT

There is no dealing with Sony. If you want to be a Sony authorized dealer, you agree to sell the products at the price that Sony sets. A $599 Sony will be $599 at all authorized dealers. That is good and bad. It provides a set margin for the merchant, but they may want to move you to another brand because they can make a higher profit from it. A lot of merchants do not like this "price fixing" policy. That is why BestBuy excludes Sony DSLRs fron the 10-12% coupons they e-mail us all the time. Sony does not allow discounting. If you decide to buy Sony, get it from the place you will get the best service and support.

Thanks
by seb0517 / August 6, 2008 10:14 PM PDT

I will check out the other brands as well. It looks like there will be a lot to look into. I will probably buy my camera at Black's Photo,I'm in Canada. They offer a service where they spend an hour going over the camera you buy, so you have a small base of knowledge before you leave the store. Buying at large stores, like Best Buy, makes the chance of getting someone that knows anything more difficult. It seems the most standard lense to get is 18mm-55mm. I used my friends camera, Canon XSi, just to try and found the lense frustrating, as there was no real range. The lense did not allow me to take great picutes from a distance. Could you recommend a better lense choice?

Lenses
by HTHMAN / August 7, 2008 12:59 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks

That range is pretty much standard with most DSLR kits. The Sony has a little linger reach at 18-70, but in most cases you will want to pick up another zoom to extend your range. Something in the 70-200 or 70-300 zoom range would compliment the kit lens nicely. In addition, a 50mm f/1.7 or f/1.8 makes a nice low light portrait lens. There are a lot of used lenses for the Canon and Pentax, also the Nikon if you go to the D80 and the Sony uses all the old Minolta auto lenses. With a little careful shopping, you can build a nice system with any of these cameras.

Nikon D90 Rumor
by seb0517 / August 7, 2008 1:19 AM PDT
In reply to: Lenses

Thanks for the lense advice. That is kind of what I was thinking. There I will not be one lense to meet all my needs and since most of my pictures will involve low light action and poor/yellow light action, I will need to ensure that I get the right one for those two settings. Now I have read the rumor that the D90 or D80x might be coming out, so I am thinking it might be best to wait until they release that before I make my final decision. I just don't want to end up with buyer's remorse.

Lenses
by seb0517 / August 17, 2008 10:23 PM PDT
In reply to: Lenses

Thanks for the info. I ended up getting the Canon XSi with the kit lense and as an extra lense, I went with the EF 70-300mm. So far I love it. I could not beleive the lense was more expensive then the camera. I'm committed to Canon now.

good luck
by kalel33-20416052469708587370302374692233 / August 18, 2008 7:17 AM PDT
In reply to: Lenses

You'll have an amazing time with it, plus you don't have to rack your brain anymore over what camera to buy.

In fact,
by jump1127 / August 7, 2008 1:11 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks

EF-S 18-55 IS ( or non IS ) is good for a close range shooting. The better zoom lense, mostly long shooting range coverage, is EF-S 55-250 IS, not too expensive and acceptable quality impage. What DSRL is good for ? more lense choices. Canon, alone, has nearly 60 lenses for its camera, from cheap to expensive. Get started with the 2 lenses EF-S 18-55IS and 55-250IS. Soon, you'll learn what you need. Good luck.

Luck!
by seb0517 / August 7, 2008 1:24 AM PDT
In reply to: In fact,

I'm starting to feel like that is what I am going to need, that, and a very patient sales person! I appreciate all the advice I have been given and the lense suggestions are very helpful. I have to keep reminding myself that any camera I choose will be better then my 4mp Canon Power Shot G3.

another thing to think about
by kalel33-20416052469708587370302374692233 / August 7, 2008 7:29 AM PDT
In reply to: Luck!

You said any DSLR will be better than your G3, but you need to understand that any DSLR will be better than you in ability to perform....no matter what brand. I wouldn't worry about the D90, bodies come and go and there aren't big jumps between the newest and one it replaces. Plus it will take time for the price to drop on it, which you'll probably wait for. You will never have buyers remorse if you buy the camera now and practice. So, you might not get some new feature, but you lose all that time and all those photos you could have shot during that time.

Your Camera
by seb0517 / August 7, 2008 8:28 AM PDT

Can I ask what camera you own? I am curious to know what others have purchased in the past or plan to purchase in the future. I realize that any DSLR will be beyond my capabilities in the beginning and I have even tossed around the idea of just buying a megazoom as they might just be easier and less frustrating. I do hope that I will stick with the learning process that I will need to accompany my upcoming purchase.

I just saw in another magazine where the Canon XSi came out ahead of all entry level DSLRs scoring 23 points and the Nikon D60 coming next scoring 17. All the reviews tend to give the Canon rave reviews with the Sony coming up higher in only one review,a UK publication, but only slightly. Do you know if Nikon or Canon lenses are better? It seems that the camera bodies can come and go, but the lenses are the long term investment.

mines old now
by kalel33-20416052469708587370302374692233 / August 7, 2008 10:02 AM PDT
In reply to: Your Camera

I have the Canon 30D, and it's still much better than I am. I bought it because of the feel, comfort, and the lens lineup for Canon. I will stay with Canon and it my Canon cameras have always done well for me, but I would not tell you that Canon is much better than Nikon. They both make great cameras and produce excellent images. I wouldn't mind the XSI, but it's grip is just a little small for me. I'll probably keep my 30D for some time, it works great and I'd rather invest in lens then keeping up with the Jone's for bodies. Glass is always a better investment than the newest body. I'll probably switch every 4 or 5 years on a body.

Both Nikon and Canon make great lens. The only thing the Canon doesn't have, for lens, is the 18-200mm, but Canon(one of their stations in Europe)stated that one will be out this fall.

Sony et al
by Joliet Eddie / August 7, 2008 1:29 AM PDT
In reply to: First Time DSLR Buyer

Didn't mean to restrict the options to Canon or Nikon. I looked closely at the Sony Alpha series. While the kit cameras are not discounted, they are very affordable. AND the Sony lenses are often discounted if you buy at the time of camera purchase. For instance, the A200 kit has been selling for $499 with the 18-70mm lens (the A300 is $599). This past month it was possible to get either the 75-200mm or 75-300mm Sony lens for just $99 with camera purchase. That was a two-lens kit for $600 or $700. That is a good deal on good cameras.

In the end, as mentioned above, I went with the Nikon for a variety of reasons, spending about $150 to $250 more than the equivalent Sony.

Circuit City and Best Buy offer pretty good deals, but trying to actually use the cameras at either outlet is a pain. I decided right away that I would NOT buy online. Glad to hear that you plan to buy locally.

