First Time DSLR Buyer

The reviews of both cameras have been strong. There seem to be both "Canon" and "Nikon" camps of users. The key is to handle both, look at lens offerings, etc. I think that you can't go wrong with either one.



I decided that I did not want to spend quite that much and went with Nikon's D60. Reviews were not as strong, but I liked the way the camera felt in my hand when shooting. I almost spent the extra bucks for the D80, but, in fact, it is a bit bigger than the D60 and that was important to me. And then I found the D60 on sale and ended up saving about $100 off the usual price for the camera+lense kit, which allowed me to get a second zoom lens and put together a nice two-lens kit right at the start. So that sealed the deal and the decision to go with the D60. I have had it for a few weeks and the initial photos are really nice and I have thoroughly enjoyed shooting with it.