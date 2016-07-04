PC Hardware forum

First PC Build

by Lukas Kanopka / July 4, 2016 2:37 AM PDT

So I have been checking for parts on the internet for my first PC and I found all of them but I do not want to buy the parts without someones approval so everything will work and is compatible. Again this is my first PC build so the only knowledge and experience I have is from the internet.
Motherboard-
https://www.amazon.com/Gigabyte-6Gbps-Socket-Motherboards-GA-970A-DS3P/dp/B00CX4MUCC/ref=sr_1_3?s=pc&ie=UTF8&qid=1467448497&sr=1-3&keywords=GA-970A-UD3P

CPU-
https://www.amazon.com/AMD-FD6300WMHKBOX-FX-6300-6-Core-Processor/dp/B009O7YORK

Case
https://www.amazon.com/Source-S210-001-Plastic-Computer-Window/dp/B01E074JDC/ref=sr_1_23?s=pc&ie=UTF8&qid=1467296566&sr=1-23&keywords=pc+case&refinements=p_89%3ACorsair%7CNzxt%7CCooler+Master%7CNZXT+Technologies%2Cp_36%3A-6500

GPU-
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16814487157

Power Supply
https://www.amazon.com/EVGA-Continuous-Warranty-Supply-100-W1-0500-KR/dp/B00H33SFJU

CD Rom
https://www.amazon.com/LG-Electronics-Internal-Optical-GH24NSC0B/dp/B00MOUBYDQ/ref=sr_1_8?s=pc&ie=UTF8&qid=1467297977&sr=1-8&keywords=cd+rom

RAM
https://www.amazon.com/Crucial-Ballistix-PC3-12800-240-Pin-BLS8G3D1609DS1S00/dp/B006YG9E7O/ref=sr_1_2?s=pc&ie=UTF8&qid=1467298096&sr=1-2&keywords=ddr3+ram+8

Wi-Fi Adapter
https://www.amazon.com/TP-LINK-TL-WN881ND-Wireless-Express-Low-profile/dp/B0079XWMEI/ref=sr_1_1?s=pc&ie=UTF8&qid=1467298163&sr=1-1&keywords=TP-Link+TL-WN881ND+PCI-Express+x1+802.11b%2Fg%2Fn+Wi-Fi+Adapter

Fans
https://www.amazon.com/Corsair-AF120-Quiet-High-Airflow/dp/B00F6S10KK

Adapter
https://www.amazon.com/BitFenix-Alchemy-Multisleeve-Triple-Adapter/dp/B004J3P658/ref=sr_1_7?ie=UTF8&qid=1467380070&sr=8-7&keywords=molex+to+3pin

Storage-https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01DXAQBII/ref=s9_dcacsd_bhz_bw_c_x_2

I am also deciding wether to buy a windows 10 key from Kinguin. Any advice?
Also if you can could you see if this computer has a good price per performance?
Thank You

You are posting a reply to: First PC Build
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited.
All Answers

Answer
Just to get you closer
by Bob__B / July 4, 2016 5:13 PM PDT
In reply to: First PC Build

That cpu supports 1866 ram...native.
That mobo supports 1866 ram...native.

I'd shop for a 2x4GB kit @ 1866.
Think dual channel.

Answer
Another thought
by Bob__B / July 4, 2016 5:49 PM PDT
In reply to: First PC Build

That mobo has a usb 3 header.
Your case only has usb 2 ports in the front.
That will be a problem if you try to transfer large amounts of data via those usb 2 ports.
I suppose you could just go around in back and connect to a usb 3 port or run an extension cable to the front.

I'd shop for a case with usb 3 ports in the front.

Collapse -
Another thought response
by Lukas Kanopka / July 5, 2016 5:32 AM PDT
In reply to: Another thought

Thanks for the responses they will help me a lot and yes, I have noticed that there are USB 2.0 ports up front but I have decided to put the PC on the desk so both sides are accessible.

