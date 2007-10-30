Mac OS forum

General discussion

Firmware Update 4.2.8 Fails on PowerMac G4

by amacproblem / October 30, 2007 11:29 AM PDT

Hello,

Concerning a Powermac G4 running 9.2.2 & attempting to upgrade to 10.3 (which requires the firmware update):

Removed all attachments except mouse, monitor and keyboard.

Ran firmware update 4.2.8 (for 2 x 450 mHz PPC AGP Graphics Powermac G4).

Restarted with "programmer's button" held in.

Tone sounded; Mac starts to boot into the update.

The folder flashes a question mark for a second, then looks like it has engaged (the screen goes blank for a second as if it were beginning to boot as usual).

The flashing question mark then appears again and remains on-screen indefinitely, requiring a manual restart with "option" key to boot into 9.2.2, at which point a message appears saying that the firmware update has not been installed.

In other words, whatever the firmware's trying to do, it isn't doing because (so it appears) it can't find the system folder.

I MUST install OS 10.3 IMMEDIATELY.

PLEASE HELP ASAP

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Firmware Update 4.2.8 Fails on PowerMac G4
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Firmware Update 4.2.8 Fails on PowerMac G4
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
Hi.
by Me, Myself and You / October 30, 2007 11:52 AM PDT

The only thing I can suggest is to boot into System 9 and make sure you use the Startup Disk Control Panel to actually select the System 9 folder as the startup disk, rather than having none and letting the machine decide for itself.

When I flashed/updated my iBook, I had to do it I think three times before I succeeded. Please do be careful however. I have heard horror stories and if the machine crashes during the firmware update apparently you can end up with a large fancy looking paperweight.

Read the instructions through thoroughly, make sure System 9 is your startup disk and try again. Even write down the instructions if you need to.

Only other thing I can suggest is re-installing System 9.

May I ask, why the urgency? Rushing might be what's causing you to slip up.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Hi
by amacproblem / November 1, 2007 7:18 AM PDT
In reply to: Hi.

It's the only system folder on the disk; logically that's the only thing the CP is going to be set to (and indeed, already was). It boots normally EXCEPT when trying to do the FW update, in which case it behaves as if it can't find a system folder.

As for the rush, um, all the firmware update requires is clicking on the installer, letting the computer shut down, and restarting with the programmer's button held in. Not very much to fumble.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
A few things I'd try.
by Me, Myself and You / November 1, 2007 7:43 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: Hi

->Download the update again. Perhaps the last update was a bad download. You never know.

->Make absolute certain you have the correct update. Mactracker can probably confirm that for you, or a quick Google search. I'd advise against installing the update from the Mac OS X CD in favour of getting it fresh off the web. Then you can be certain you got the right one.

->Unplug the system for 30 minutes and if there is a BIOS battery (not sure about these models, I know there isn't in some iBooks) and let it sit. This should essentially drain the PRAM and is kind of like a soft reset of the EFI/Firmware.

->Re-install System 9, or try initiating the update when booted from the system 9 disk.

->Call a professional.

^^^Preferably in that order. Hopefully it won't come to the last two steps but you never know. Good luck.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
SOLUTION
by amacproblem / November 3, 2007 7:43 AM PDT
In reply to: A few things I'd try.

It was the PRAM.

"command + apple + P + R" during startup for about a minute (--> four starup chimes) allowed the update.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Mac OS forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.