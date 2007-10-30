Firmware Update 4.2.8 Fails on PowerMac G4

The only thing I can suggest is to boot into System 9 and make sure you use the Startup Disk Control Panel to actually select the System 9 folder as the startup disk, rather than having none and letting the machine decide for itself.
When I flashed/updated my iBook, I had to do it I think three times before I succeeded. Please do be careful however. I have heard horror stories and if the machine crashes during the firmware update apparently you can end up with a large fancy looking paperweight.
Read the instructions through thoroughly, make sure System 9 is your startup disk and try again. Even write down the instructions if you need to.
Only other thing I can suggest is re-installing System 9.
May I ask, why the urgency? Rushing might be what's causing you to slip up.
Concerning a Powermac G4 running 9.2.2 & attempting to upgrade to 10.3 (which requires the firmware update):
Removed all attachments except mouse, monitor and keyboard.
Ran firmware update 4.2.8 (for 2 x 450 mHz PPC AGP Graphics Powermac G4).
Restarted with "programmer's button" held in.
Tone sounded; Mac starts to boot into the update.
The folder flashes a question mark for a second, then looks like it has engaged (the screen goes blank for a second as if it were beginning to boot as usual).
The flashing question mark then appears again and remains on-screen indefinitely, requiring a manual restart with "option" key to boot into 9.2.2, at which point a message appears saying that the firmware update has not been installed.
In other words, whatever the firmware's trying to do, it isn't doing because (so it appears) it can't find the system folder.
I MUST install OS 10.3 IMMEDIATELY.
PLEASE HELP ASAP