by andy_dt / July 13, 2010 10:04 PM PDT

Hi all,

Where can I find all firmware changelogs? The current descriptions are very limited, and do not give any insight on fixes, improvements or new features.
I consider upgrading firmware quite risky, and if there is no information on what the new firmware will bring, I wouldn't recommend anyone to do an upgrade. (like accepting an unknown package: could contain a bomb or a $100 bill)

Andy

Firmware changelogs
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / July 14, 2010 9:30 AM PDT
In reply to: Firmware changelogs

andy_dt,

The information on the website is all that is available. I don't have any further information for changes other than what is posted.

--HDTech

I understand..
by andy_dt / July 15, 2010 4:19 AM PDT
In reply to: Firmware changelogs

That is unfortunate, but I understand. (I was referring to the TV firmware)

It seems that Samsung is hiding something this way.
For developers it's very common to produce a changelog. It even helps improving the proces.
Why wouldn't Samsung provide any information on the firmware they publish?

I understand..
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / July 15, 2010 4:42 AM PDT
In reply to: I understand..

andy_dt,

Unfortunately, I don't have an answer for that. I just don't know.

--HDTech

