andy_dt,
The information on the website is all that is available. I don't have any further information for changes other than what is posted.
--HDTech
Where can I find all firmware changelogs? The current descriptions are very limited, and do not give any insight on fixes, improvements or new features.
I consider upgrading firmware quite risky, and if there is no information on what the new firmware will bring, I wouldn't recommend anyone to do an upgrade. (like accepting an unknown package: could contain a bomb or a $100 bill)
Andy