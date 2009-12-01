Firmware and Widgets for LN46B640R3F

gamads,
Not having a firmware update for the television isn't uncommon, although if there is one, it will be on the website, posted next to the downloadable manuals.
The LN46B640 does not have the Internet@TV widgets; only the InfoLink.
--HDTech
Hi
Just got a new LN46B640R3F HDTV.
Samsung download page has no firmware for above model.
How do I find the latest firmware for the TV?
TV has ethernet connection that I have configured and does show 3 widgets via Infolink. (Stock, Weather and US Today News)
How can I add more widgets?
Thanks,
Gamad