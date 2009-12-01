Samsung forum

Firmware and Widgets for LN46B640R3F

by gamads / December 1, 2009 5:13 AM PST

Hi

Just got a new LN46B640R3F HDTV.
Samsung download page has no firmware for above model.
How do I find the latest firmware for the TV?

TV has ethernet connection that I have configured and does show 3 widgets via Infolink. (Stock, Weather and US Today News)
How can I add more widgets?

Thanks,

Gamad

by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / December 3, 2009 10:19 PM PST

gamads,

Not having a firmware update for the television isn't uncommon, although if there is one, it will be on the website, posted next to the downloadable manuals.

The LN46B640 does not have the Internet@TV widgets; only the InfoLink.

--HDTech

Any Plans for Internet@TV Widgets for LN46B640R3F
by gamads / December 4, 2009 1:23 AM PST

Hi HDTech

Appreciate your response.
Any Plans for availability of Internet@TV Widgets for LN46B640R3F in near future?

Thanks,

Gamad

Any Plans for Internet@TV Widgets for LN46B640R3F
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / December 6, 2009 1:14 PM PST

gamads,

Unfortunately, there are no plans that I'm aware of that will add that functionality to the LN46B640.

--HDTech

