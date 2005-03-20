Read http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-7583-0.html?forumID=16&threadID=93402&messageID=1057142 and note the older faster version is out there.
Bob
Do they slow down your downloads, ive got ZoneAlarm,
sorry if this is in the wrong place
CNET's Forum on Windows legacy operating systems, (XP, 2000/NT, ME, & Windows 95/98) is the best source for finding help or getting troubleshooting advice from a community of experts. Discussions cover Windows 2003 Server, Windows installation, adding and removing programs, driver problems, crashes, upgrading, and other OS-related questions.
Do they slow down your downloads, ive got ZoneAlarm,
sorry if this is in the wrong place
Read http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-7583-0.html?forumID=16&threadID=93402&messageID=1057142 and note the older faster version is out there.
Bob
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.