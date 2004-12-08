Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

Firewall problems?

by DwayneBox / December 8, 2004 3:35 AM PST

Ok I cannot directly connect to anyboy on aim and I also cannont connect to people on soulseek p2p program. I dunno if its the firewall that comcast installed on my computer when I got broadband from them cause I cannot take it down or my comp crashes. Im just wondering what I can do to fix this.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Firewall problems?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Firewall problems?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
Re: Firewall problems?
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / December 8, 2004 3:46 AM PST
In reply to: Firewall problems?

There's little we can help you with on the information you provided.

Which firewall is it?

Normally firewalls can be configured to allow specific programs to access the internet, and in the case of a P2P program, to act as a server.

You must open up your firewall program, (double click the icon in the system tray if it is a software firewall), and learn how to program it to allow AIM to access the internet, and allow the P2P program to share your files.

If you are not sure how to set your firewall up for this, the first port of call is the firewall maker's web site, where I am sure there will be instructions, a FAQ, or support forums.

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Firewall problems?
by DwayneBox / December 8, 2004 3:48 AM PST
In reply to: Re: Firewall problems?

The firewall doesnt hav a name but its bundled with my ISP


webstar dpx 110

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Firewall problems?
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / December 8, 2004 3:51 AM PST
In reply to: Re: Firewall problems?

Then you must seek help from Comcast.

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Firewall problems?
by Yew / December 8, 2004 4:23 AM PST
In reply to: Firewall problems?

It sounds like you've got problems beyond just the firewall. Have you installed SP2 yet for example? When was the last time you visited the Windows Update site, and do you even know what I'm talking about?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.