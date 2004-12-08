Firewall problems?

There's little we can help you with on the information you provided.
Which firewall is it?
Normally firewalls can be configured to allow specific programs to access the internet, and in the case of a P2P program, to act as a server.
You must open up your firewall program, (double click the icon in the system tray if it is a software firewall), and learn how to program it to allow AIM to access the internet, and allow the P2P program to share your files.
If you are not sure how to set your firewall up for this, the first port of call is the firewall maker's web site, where I am sure there will be instructions, a FAQ, or support forums.
Ok I cannot directly connect to anyboy on aim and I also cannont connect to people on soulseek p2p program. I dunno if its the firewall that comcast installed on my computer when I got broadband from them cause I cannot take it down or my comp crashes. Im just wondering what I can do to fix this.