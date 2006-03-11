Windows Legacy OS forum

by GeoC / March 11, 2006 3:04 AM PST

I have a hp pavilion 6830. I installed the Sygate firewall and it slowed my computer down so much I uninstalled it. I also have dial-up internet which doesn't help either. Does anyone know of a freebie firewall that wouldn't make my computer slower? Or do I even need a firewall with dial-up? Thanx for any help.

Should have a firewall...
by John.Wilkinson / March 11, 2006 9:22 AM PST
Some say that those on dial-up do not need a firewall, but I disagree. Your connection is slower, which means it takes longer to hack your computer, and thus is more discouraging, but you are still a potential target, just like everyone else. My suggestion would be to give ZoneAlarm (free). I used to use it on a dial-up connection (on an HP Pavilion 6736 running Windows ME) and didn't notice much, if any, difference in speed, be it with the system or internet. It's easy to setup and uninstall, so there's no harm in giving it a run for its money.

Hope this helps,
John

Zone Alarm Firewall
by steve l / March 16, 2006 3:14 AM PST
Hi Geo
I use Zone Alarm and it works really well and doesnt slow your pc down and its free. Once you have installed it it takes a few days till you have tailored it to your needs I can highly recommend it .
Steve.

