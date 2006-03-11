Some say that those on dial-up do not need a firewall, but I disagree. Your connection is slower, which means it takes longer to hack your computer, and thus is more discouraging, but you are still a potential target, just like everyone else. My suggestion would be to give ZoneAlarm (free). I used to use it on a dial-up connection (on an HP Pavilion 6736 running Windows ME) and didn't notice much, if any, difference in speed, be it with the system or internet. It's easy to setup and uninstall, so there's no harm in giving it a run for its money.
Hope this helps,
John
I have a hp pavilion 6830. I installed the Sygate firewall and it slowed my computer down so much I uninstalled it. I also have dial-up internet which doesn't help either. Does anyone know of a freebie firewall that wouldn't make my computer slower? Or do I even need a firewall with dial-up? Thanx for any help.