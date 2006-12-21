Browsers, E-mail, & Web Apps forum

by vanman4005 / December 21, 2006 10:48 PM PST

When bringing up Firefox - Dialog box pops up indicating "one or more files could not be updated -please make sure all applications are closed (they are)& you have permission to modify files" - ???? Click on OK - then Firefox starts - What is going on here?

Collapse -
Little help
by everlaster / December 21, 2006 11:58 PM PST

Hi,
Firefox has recently released a major update, the Firefox 2.0.0.1,
and your browser may have detected it and advise you every time you open Firefox to download it(that's the pop-up box...or I guess);so, as you know,all the applications must be closed in order to launch it.
For a PC, I know one keyboard shortcut that would help U
check out if all applications are closed: press Ctl+Alt+Delete.

For the new release you can get it on: http://developer.mozilla.org/devnews/

Hope this will help.
Good luck!

Collapse -
FireFox "Update Error" on start-up
by vanman4005 / December 22, 2006 12:15 AM PST
In reply to: Little help

Went to Download under tools - says Firefox 2.0.0.1 ready to download - try downloading (all apps closed) still get same message - check error log and get the following:
Warning: Expected declaration but found '*'. Skipped to next declaration.
Source File: http://i.i.com.com/cnwk.1d/css/ssa/tbr/tbr.css
Line: 128
as matter of fact - have "umpteen" of these messages
Do I "uninstall" Mozilla Firefox - and "re-install" it with the all the new updates ??
Thanks for the reply - J. Davis

Collapse -
Try this
by everlaster / December 22, 2006 12:48 AM PST

It is hard to tell from the link what went wrong with the download.
Uninstalling Firefox would be the last options for me(...unless you do not have bookmarks you want to save).

Here is what I thaught could help:
go to Tools-Options, then click on the menu Advanced.
On the box which presents in front of you click on the menu "Updates", then select"download updates automaticaly".
Close Firefox and re-open it; that would bring the updates automaticaly without uninstalling it.

Keep in touch!

Collapse -
FireFox "Update Error" on start-up
by vanman4005 / December 22, 2006 1:03 AM PST
In reply to: Try this

Can't find specifically what you are referring to in the menu bar - Under tools - "Apply downloaded updates now" - Brings up dialog box that says - "Firefox 2.0.0.1 Ready to Install" - "Restart Firefox now" or "Later" - Doesn't matter which button - same results - "one or more updates could not be installed - and next time still presents Firefox 2.0.0.1 ready to install - Can't get past this point. ??

Thanks for the reply

Collapse -
See what happens with Firefox Safe Mode.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / December 22, 2006 1:09 AM PST

If you goto Start > All Programs, and find your Firefox browser, there should be an option to start Firefox in Safe Mode. (Note, this is not the same as booting your computer up into Safe Mode).

See what happens if you try that.

Mark

Collapse -
FireFox "Update Error" on start-up
by vanman4005 / December 22, 2006 1:20 AM PST

Mark - ???

Start - I don't have "All Programs" - just have "programs" - found Mozilla Firefox - right click - nothing - left click and goes to FF - still same error message - can't seem to find Start FF in safe mode

Please try again - Remember - I am almost a neophyte techno-geek (almost) - so go easy here !!

Thanks - J. Davis

Collapse -
See what happens with Firefox Safe Mode.
by vanman4005 / December 22, 2006 1:22 AM PST

Mark - still new at this forum thing - please check reply to your post under FireFox update

Thanks again

Collapse -
FF update issue
by tomron / December 22, 2006 1:34 AM PST

What you could do is just reinstall.

Remove FF from add/remove>run your reg mechanic and delete temp files.

I use CCLEANER,in addition to cleaning the registry you can also delete temp files and so on.

reboot.install new updated firefox,HERE

You will not lose your bookmarks,but if you prefer,you can export and save them before you remove the original FF.

Tom

Collapse -
Which Windows are you using?
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / December 22, 2006 5:10 AM PST

I take it you're not using Windows XP, because the Windows 95/98/ME Start {button} > Programs list became Start {button} > All Programs in XP. It would have been nice to have known which Windows you are using, as requested in the red note above the text window when you are composing a post.

You've had other suggestions here so I don't want to waste your time with something that was just a "try it and see" if any of the other suggestions work. But just in case they don't.............

There's a common theme to your problem. It's the error message that Firefox is still running. This happens sometimes with Windows, (all versions), when a program/application doesn't shut down properly, and this is a fault. However, it may not be a fault with Firefox. When installing Firefox you are given the option to let Firefox start when you switch on the computer. It is supposed to be a "quick launch" attribute where some of Firefox loads into memory at startup, so that when you need Firefox to surf the internet you double click the icon on the Desktop and Firefox loads up quicker. Most people, (that I know), disables this option on installing Firefox because it means starting Windows takes longer.

So, if you have a Firefox icon in your System tray, (near the clock), right click it and disable/closedown/exit it, I'm not sure which. Now try the upgrade.

If you do not have a Firefox icon in the System Tray, is there one whenever you startup the computer? if so, restart the computer then close that icon down. If not, goto the next step.

Next step, Happy

Not having an icon in the System Tray does not mean Firefox is not still running in the background in error. Sorry, too many negatives there. What I mean is, even if there is no icon in the System Tray, it could be that Firefox did not shut down properly and Windows thinks it is still running.

So, to test this, press the 3 keys CTRL+ALT+Del together.

In Windows 95/98/ME this brings up the "Program Manager" which lists all applications running. If Firefox is listed, highlight it, and close the application down.

In Windows XP, this brings up the "Task Manager" which has tabs that list any applications running and all Processes running. Under the Applications tab, check to see if Firefox is running, and click End Task. Then under the Processes tab, check to see if there is an entry for Firefox.exe. If so, highlight it and click End Process.

Now try the upgrade again.

If all that fails, please would you double check your Firefox, (or Mozilla Firefox), folder in Start > Programs. I am sure there should be at least two shortcuts there, one for Mozilla Firefox, and one for Mozilla Firefox (Safe Mode). If not, don't bother checking elsewhere.

Instead, make a copy of the Mozilla Firefox shortcut from the main icon on your Desktop by right clicking it and selecting "Create Shortcut". A new shortcut will be created called Mozilla Firefox(2). Right click that shortcut and select Properties. In the box that says "Target" type, (or copy and paste), this in;
"C:\Program Files\Mozilla Firefox\firefox.exe" -safe-mode
Make sure to include the whole line, including the quotation marks.

If your Firefox is located other than in C\Program files, change that as appropriate.

Now click Apply, then OK. The double click that shortcut to start Firefox in Safe Mode. Try the upgrade from there.

Once you've finished with that shortcut, you can delete it. Make sure you delete the right one.

Good luck.

Mark

Collapse -
FireFox "Update Error" on start-up
by vanman4005 / December 22, 2006 12:51 AM PST
In reply to: Little help

everlaster - forgot to tell you that I am also running Registry Mechanic - Does that have anything to do "line 128" in the error log?

Thanks

Collapse -
registry cleaner warning
by everlaster / December 22, 2006 1:36 AM PST

The risk with using registry cleaners is that they can, while getting you rid of harmfull entries,delete necessary ones(that is why you get pop-up messages of error in the registry).
So if you use one, think twice, because the Registry is the core of any given operating system,and some changes are ireversible.For more information see this post of users of different registry cleaner:
http://www.edbott.com/weblog/archives/000643.html.
If you want to unistall Registry Mechanic and restore the status of the system before its installation, you can ask later.

Collapse -
Registry Cleaner Warning - Everlaster
by vanman4005 / December 22, 2006 3:59 AM PST

everlaster - thanks for the info - may have to start over - Will keep you posted as to the events as they unfold.

Thanks again.

vanman4005

Collapse -
If you are still having a problem...
by glenn30 / December 22, 2006 2:25 AM PST

The simplest thing is to reinstall Firefox with version 2.0.0.1. Been using Firefox a long time and reinstalling is simple and fast. First do this:

1. Download a fresh version from the Firefox website and save to disk.

2. Download MozBackup and install to save your Firefox Profile. Saves all Settings and Bookmarks. Get it here: http://mozbackup.jasnapaka.com/ Run the backup software.

3. Now you are ready to uninstall the old version.

4. Install Firefox 2.0.0.1 and restore the MozBackup file you made in #2.

That should take care of it! Wink

Glenn

Collapse -
FF issue
by vanman4005 / December 22, 2006 3:53 AM PST

Glen 30 - Thanks - I was going there - but a little bit unsure as to how to proceed.

Thanks again - Will let you know how I make out.

Collapse -
Glen 30 - RE: FF issues
by vanman4005 / December 22, 2006 4:22 AM PST

Had to go back to IE6 in order to "save" to a file - FF would not give me that option - had to run - not save. ??

Downloaded MozBackup - Saved to file (IE6) and ran - got to backup or restore - selected FF 2.0 - error box says FF is still running - must close first - OK - How ?? - Had not selected FF for anything - still sitting in tray ? Disable? Shut down?? -

Like I said - NEOPHYTE !! - I can go back to plan A - remove and re-install - worry about restoring settings manually afterwards.

Thanks - vanman4005

Collapse -
vanman... sorry to see your are still having problems.
by glenn30 / December 22, 2006 5:16 AM PST

Not sure I fully understand the series of events. The one thing that I see which appears incorrectly done is... when making the MozBackup to later restore the profile, Firefox browser must first be closed; otherwise, you get the error box that Firefox must be close first. Same may be true when you attempt to restore the MozBackup to the new install of Firefox 2.0.0.1... I do not remember that step for sure but feel it is needed as well.

Hope this helps.

Happy Holidays!

Glenn

Collapse -
Glen 30 - FF Issues
by vanman4005 / December 22, 2006 5:46 AM PST

Glen - and, . . . my question is - - how do I shut down Mozilla or "idle" it - take it out of start-up file ? without uninstalling it??

Its probably something very simple - just don't know what it is - when I tried to run Mozbackup - I had not opened FF - so I thought that it was not running - but MB said otherwise - so I am still confused - 'course - for me that's not hard to do!!
Maybe there's a button from a dropdown that says "Stop Running!!" ??

Thanks again - vanman4005

Collapse -
Closing Firefox issue...
by glenn30 / December 22, 2006 7:30 AM PST
In reply to: Glen 30 - FF Issues

Using Win XP this is my method for closing the browser. With Firefox open and in use I go to File and select Exit from the drop down menu. If it is still running after that, I would do 'Control/Alternate/Delete' at same time which brings us "Windows Task Manager" in XP. From there highlight it and press "End Task" button.

If that does not solve it, I do not know what other steps to take. I can only give you what has worked for me. I see MarkFlax has give alternatives in the above post that depends on the operating system being using... try some of his advice.

Best of luck!

Glenn

Collapse -
Glen 30 - Mark Flax - Everlaster - RE: Fox Issues
by vanman4005 / December 22, 2006 8:49 AM PST

TA-DA - Ok I surrender !!! - No not Windows ME - I am running Windows XP PRO - Tried all the above - no go! - Basically I finally downloaded and saved the new FF 2.0.0.1 (but could only do that if I used IE to bring up a dialog box that would allow me to save it to a file - FF wanted me to "Run" right away)- then Uninstalled "old FF". Ran RegMech - then ran CCleaner & deleted temp files - cleaned up a bunch of stuff. Installed new version of FF - selected some add-ons & extensions & away we go!!! If I get stuck again - I know where to go!!

I THANK EVERYONE FOR ALL THE HELP - YOU ARE REALLY AMAZING!!! MERRY CHRISTMAS, HAPPY HANNUKAH, HAPPY NEW YEAR AND ALL THAT STUFF!!

Collapse -
Well....
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / December 22, 2006 6:49 PM PST

That's one way that worked for you. Well done. Happy

And a Happy Christmas and New Year to you too. thanks for reporting back.

Mark

Collapse -
Closing Fox Issues
by everlaster / December 22, 2006 8:11 PM PST

I'm glad that U managed to resolve the problem.
Anytime!
Have a good day!

Collapse -
Thanks for the update! :)
by glenn30 / December 22, 2006 10:20 PM PST

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year! Happy

All the best,

Glenn

