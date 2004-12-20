FireFox - Openng New Window Question

I just downloaded Firefox. With IE, when I had a page open, say eBay, and then opened a new window from that browser, the new window would be the same eBay page. When I do that with Firefox, it opens my home page. Is there any way to make it do the same that IE would do?
Thanks for any help.
