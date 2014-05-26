Computer Help forum

Question

Firefox, Chrome: How to download files?

by jasta13 / May 26, 2014 6:37 PM PDT

After using Windows for 10 years, I just started trying out Firefox and Chrome. How do I download files, such as videos, photos, etc?

Re: download files
by Kees_B Forum moderator / May 26, 2014 6:43 PM PDT

That's the same as in Internet Explorer. What doesn't work with you?

Kees

Downloading files in Firefox
by Erin93 / May 27, 2014 4:12 AM PDT

I use Firefox. I can tell you that after you download the file in Firefox it goes to your Download folder, and to the right of your address bar will be a green arrow pointing down to tell you that a file was downloaded. You can click on the arrow to go to your file.

How to download?
by jasta13 / May 27, 2014 10:19 PM PDT

In Windows 7, I hover the pointer over the photo, video, etc; click, then click on "save target as". What do you click on in Firefox and Chrome?

by Jimmy Greystone / May 27, 2014 10:41 PM PDT
In reply to: How to download?

In Firefox it's the exact same process and the menu item is even named exactly the same thing.

