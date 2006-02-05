Firefox and memory usage

Part of the speed is by using RAM to cache content. You can reduce that cache by setting it in one of it's control panels.
However, I just push it up since I like the speed.
Bob
I just started using firefox a while ago and got hooked on because of its extentions. Now i was loving it but realize how much memory it is taking up. It taking up from 60,000K - 100,000K. This is just to much for me since i have only 256mb of ram. One thing though is that I do have about 30 extentions. Im sure this is the cause of this. Am i right? Is there a way for me to keep all of these extensions and bring down the memory usage other than upgrading my RAM? Without the current extensions I do not like firefox. I am sure i can get rid of a few but having those there is what really makes it good. So what do you guys think?
I also wanted to know how much memory firefox uses on other peoples' PCs. Could you guys give me some numbers?
THanks