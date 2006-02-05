Firefox and memory usage

For what it's worth, 60 to 100 MB seems to be in the normal range for Firefox. (I realize that probably doesn?t help much, sorry).



It could be worse - some FF users report usage in the 100 to 500 MB (!) range after a few hours of usage with creating and closing multiple tabs.



(That's a known - or at least frequently reported - problem which has been around for many version, but has apparently proven difficult for the developers to confirm, and then to reproduce so it can be fixed. I imagine that they'll get a handle on this eventually though...)



As you've probably realized, the options are pretty much:

a) Use fewer extensions, which helps some (but defeats part of the point of using FF, I understand)

b) Use a different browser with smaller memory requirements ? As you?ve probably heard, Opera is reported to have the smallest requirements. And of course, you don't get the same choice of extensions.



It may be interesting to note though that even Opera?s memory use seems to start around 50 MB for 2 tabs.



(As a side note, Opera can require > 100 MB to open a truly large number of tabs (like 28) - see discussion at http://my.opera.com/community/forums/topic.dml?id=121496 if you?re interested. On the other hand, one poster claims that IE (beta apparently) would take ~ 650 MB (!!) to open the same number of tabs, so I guess the definition of ?large? memory use is relative



At any rate, it seems that the memory requirements for browsers have expanded _greatly_ in the last 'generation' or two of browsers.



Good luck - and if you find a smaller good browser, let us know