Firefox and memory usage

by dominican4114 / February 5, 2006 8:55 AM PST

I just started using firefox a while ago and got hooked on because of its extentions. Now i was loving it but realize how much memory it is taking up. It taking up from 60,000K - 100,000K. This is just to much for me since i have only 256mb of ram. One thing though is that I do have about 30 extentions. Im sure this is the cause of this. Am i right? Is there a way for me to keep all of these extensions and bring down the memory usage other than upgrading my RAM? Without the current extensions I do not like firefox. I am sure i can get rid of a few but having those there is what really makes it good. So what do you guys think?

I also wanted to know how much memory firefox uses on other peoples' PCs. Could you guys give me some numbers?

THanks

10 total posts
Seamonkey at the moment is at 65 megabytes.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 5, 2006 9:43 AM PST

Part of the speed is by using RAM to cache content. You can reduce that cache by setting it in one of it's control panels.

However, I just push it up since I like the speed.

Bob

You can adjust the limit...
by John.Wilkinson / February 5, 2006 9:59 AM PST

You can adjust the maximum amount of RAM and space on the hard drive Firefox can use for caching, but like Bob said, that can cause the speedy Firefox to slow down. For more information in a previous thread, click here.

Hope this helps,
John


P.S. Windows XP really does prefer 512MB of RAM over 256MB.

P.P.S. According to Task Manager, Firefox is currently using 122,564K. Happy

thanks
by dominican4114 / February 5, 2006 10:54 AM PST

thanks for the info. I did what you said on the other thread and set my limit to 30000 but it is still taking up a lot of the RAM. any idea why? For example, the Task Manager right now is telling me 60,000K. isnt that 60mb?

That's the cache limit. So the program uses so much and ..
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 5, 2006 12:55 PM PST
In reply to: thanks

The cache some more.

So far it seems fine to me. I let it use a lot since I like the added speed.

Bob

Try Free Ram XP pro
by ST3ALTHPSYCH0 / February 6, 2006 1:06 AM PST

I can't remember where I downloaded it, so just Google the name. It allows you to free RAM at will as well as keeping tabs on usage. Don't know for the newest versions, but I've used older versions (about 4 mos. ago) on a Win 98 SE machine, so you should be fine no matter your OS, providing it's not ancient. Good luck.

P.S. I told my buddy about it months ago, and everytime we talk he thanks me profusely for turning him to it. Besides, with add/remove programs, you've got nothing to lose.

free ram pro
by dominican4114 / February 6, 2006 7:03 AM PST
In reply to: Try Free Ram XP pro

yes, i know about this program. i already have it installed but thanks for the advice

Firefox and memory use
by FL Guy / February 10, 2006 11:04 PM PST

For what it's worth, 60 to 100 MB seems to be in the normal range for Firefox. (I realize that probably doesn?t help much, sorry).

It could be worse - some FF users report usage in the 100 to 500 MB (!) range after a few hours of usage with creating and closing multiple tabs.

(That's a known - or at least frequently reported - problem which has been around for many version, but has apparently proven difficult for the developers to confirm, and then to reproduce so it can be fixed. I imagine that they'll get a handle on this eventually though...)

As you've probably realized, the options are pretty much:
a) Use fewer extensions, which helps some (but defeats part of the point of using FF, I understand)
b) Use a different browser with smaller memory requirements ? As you?ve probably heard, Opera is reported to have the smallest requirements. And of course, you don't get the same choice of extensions.

It may be interesting to note though that even Opera?s memory use seems to start around 50 MB for 2 tabs.

(As a side note, Opera can require > 100 MB to open a truly large number of tabs (like 28) - see discussion at http://my.opera.com/community/forums/topic.dml?id=121496 if you?re interested. On the other hand, one poster claims that IE (beta apparently) would take ~ 650 MB (!!) to open the same number of tabs, so I guess the definition of ?large? memory use is relative Happy

At any rate, it seems that the memory requirements for browsers have expanded _greatly_ in the last 'generation' or two of browsers.

Good luck - and if you find a smaller good browser, let us know Happy

tons and tons of usage
by SinthrillMeadear / June 4, 2008 6:22 AM PDT

firefox usually sits around 90000K for my comp, with just the extensions that come with it (DOM inspector and error reporting). when i have 3 tabs open (right now) im at 111076K. just earlier today, it jumped up to 260000K for like 20 mins. i seriously need to find a way to fix this that really works. nothing has worked yet. any suggestions

I find that quiting and then running it again
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 4, 2008 11:34 AM PDT
In reply to: tons and tons of usage

Cleans it right up.

