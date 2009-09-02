Firefox Add-ons. Where do you get yours from?

FF is an open source browser, created by an open community of users and lead by the engineers at Mozilla. It should be noted that - formally speaking - there is no such thing as a secure or efficient add-on in any open source browser. Adding 3rd party add-on's to your FF browser puts your browser's behavior in the hands of 3rd party developers - not Mozilla's. By installing add-on's to your FF experience, you should understand that it may cause unexpected behavior in your browsing experience.
There are other non-ActiveX browsers such as Opera and Chrome, that act more like IE and Safari in the sense that they are proprietary browsers that either disallow 3rd party add-on's or strongly caution you that they're not responsible for poor behavior caused by any 3rd party add-on's you choose to install.
It used to be accepted that Internet Explorer was the least secure of the browsers we use, mainly, it seems, because IE is the most popular browser, (or is that simply, the 'most used'). Hackers, malware writers, and other script kiddies targeted IE in their efforts to reach the majority of users.
That may not be the case now. As Firefox and other browsers continue to eat in to IE's market share, those malware writers may be shifting their attention to other browsers.
Security researchers have intercepted a fake Flash Player update creating a Firefox add-on that spies on a target user?s Google search results..
The moral of this story is? BEWARE. Where is that Firefox Add-on you have installed, or are thinking of installing, from?
My own advice, do not trust any Firefox Add-ons other than those available from the official Firefox site at;
https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/.
