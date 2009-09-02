Browsers, E-mail, & Web Apps forum

General discussion

Firefox Add-ons. Where do you get yours from?

by MarkFlax Forum moderator / September 2, 2009 7:53 PM PDT

It used to be accepted that Internet Explorer was the least secure of the browsers we use, mainly, it seems, because IE is the most popular browser, (or is that simply, the 'most used'). Hackers, malware writers, and other script kiddies targeted IE in their efforts to reach the majority of users.

That may not be the case now. As Firefox and other browsers continue to eat in to IE's market share, those malware writers may be shifting their attention to other browsers.

Security researchers have intercepted a fake Flash Player update creating a Firefox add-on that spies on a target user?s Google search results..

The moral of this story is? BEWARE. Where is that Firefox Add-on you have installed, or are thinking of installing, from?

My own advice, do not trust any Firefox Add-ons other than those available from the official Firefox site at;
https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/.

Mark

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Firefox Add-ons. Where do you get yours from?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Firefox Add-ons. Where do you get yours from?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
6 total posts
Collapse -
FF Add-On's
by i_made_this / October 5, 2009 1:15 AM PDT

FF is an open source browser, created by an open community of users and lead by the engineers at Mozilla. It should be noted that - formally speaking - there is no such thing as a secure or efficient add-on in any open source browser. Adding 3rd party add-on's to your FF browser puts your browser's behavior in the hands of 3rd party developers - not Mozilla's. By installing add-on's to your FF experience, you should understand that it may cause unexpected behavior in your browsing experience.

There are other non-ActiveX browsers such as Opera and Chrome, that act more like IE and Safari in the sense that they are proprietary browsers that either disallow 3rd party add-on's or strongly caution you that they're not responsible for poor behavior caused by any 3rd party add-on's you choose to install.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Add-Ons -- Your good warning --
by perstare / October 11, 2009 11:49 PM PDT

Thank you, Mark, for your info on Add-Ons.
I re-installed Firefox just yesterday, and in the process of installing Firefox from the official site, I DID install the Add-On that you mentioned (I think).
However, I ASSUME that I am safe, since the Add-On came from the same site.
Tell me if my reasoning makes sense. If you feel that I might be at-risk, let me know how I can un-do the Add-On.
Thank you,
Mike B

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Yes it makes sense.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / October 12, 2009 9:22 PM PDT

If all the add-ons were downloaded and installed from the official Mozilla Add-on site, then I see no problems.

Can you say why you had to reinstall Firefox?

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thank you, Mark -- and you asked me a question
by perstare / October 12, 2009 11:27 PM PDT
In reply to: Yes it makes sense.

Why did I reinstall Firefox?
I used Firefox for about ten weeks without incident until a few days ago, when I tried to use FF to use Bing Maps. (I often use the satellite photos to look at properties.)FF behaved differently. It was slow. It stopped. I closed BingMaps and continued to use FF for other sites. It was very s-l-o-w. I rebooted. Same thing. That was the ONLY time that Firefox behaved that way -- I conclude that it was Bing - related. I don't know.
I closed FF. I went to FF site to download upgrade. Upgrade complained that FF was on and upgrade could not continue with FF on. Task Manager indicated that FF was NOT running. I opened FF and closed it again. Same result.
I uninstalled FF. I rebooted. I installed FF. Works fine, but I stay away from Bing. Your post got me thinking, though. Maybe I will go to Opera or Chrome or Safari.
I just want to use a TRANSPARENT browser to get things done. I don't care about 'elegant.' QUICK AND DIRTY is fine with me.
You did, though, wave several warning flags that I'd be stupid to ignore. Your post was very useful to me and I thank you again.
Mike B

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Interesting.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / October 13, 2009 2:59 AM PDT

I haven't used Bing maps in my Firefox yet, but I will try it out, and report back.

I use Google maps often without problem. It may be that you were unfortunate just this one time, and there was some problem with the Bing maps option. If you're up to it sometime, try again, Devil

Good luck.

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Browsers, E-mail, & Web Apps forum 6 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.