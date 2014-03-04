Windows 7 forum

Finding the product key without Windows

by TheMimic12 / March 4, 2014 6:54 AM PST

Let me explain:
Months ago, a computer fell off of a coffee table. It no longer boots into Windows. I was able to install Ubuntu Linux onto the hard drive just fine. I later learned that Windows would not install to that hard drive again because it lost formatting that enabled it to run Windows.

I was interested in getting another hard drive for the computer so that I could reinstall Windows 7. My only problem is that the COA on the bottom of the computer is blurred out on some of the characters of the product key. However, the serial number for the copy of Windows is very clear.

Is there any way that I would be able to find the product key for my copy of Windows without it even being installed? Can I find the product key somehow using the serial number?
Most of what I have looked into hasn't turned up much. I wouldn't like to buy another copy of Windows when I have a valid license for it.
Any help is appreciated.

All Answers

Answer
Is this some laptop?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 4, 2014 7:37 AM PST

Why I ask is that the recovery media we create or the maker supplies has not asked me for that key in over a decade. Yet folk want that key for still unknown reasons.

It can be really upsetting when folk get the key, and it doesn't work on the full retail version of Windows. Anyhow, I find it best to let them get the key first so they can learn about keys in general.
Bob

what exactly do I need?
by TheMimic12 / March 4, 2014 9:22 AM PST
In reply to: Is this some laptop?

If the product key on the coa is not required for installing Windows, what should I look for to authenticate windows when I reinstall?

Nothing.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 4, 2014 9:25 AM PST

The usual laptops use a pre-activated OEM all ready to go. Are you seeing those words in red when you post? We could save some posts if those details were here.
Bob

Answer
R. Proffit is correct
by Steven Haninger / March 4, 2014 8:48 AM PST

What you'll find with most laptops and brand name PCs is that the unique product key on the sticker doesn't match the one embedded in the OS. Same hardware models tend to come from the same image. Occasionally I've seen a PC that asks for the product code upon first use but those tend to come from custom builders. You won't be able to use just any Windows disk that matches your version even if you had the key. You need to get the media.

