Finding the product key without Windows

Let me explain:

Months ago, a computer fell off of a coffee table. It no longer boots into Windows. I was able to install Ubuntu Linux onto the hard drive just fine. I later learned that Windows would not install to that hard drive again because it lost formatting that enabled it to run Windows.



I was interested in getting another hard drive for the computer so that I could reinstall Windows 7. My only problem is that the COA on the bottom of the computer is blurred out on some of the characters of the product key. However, the serial number for the copy of Windows is very clear.



Is there any way that I would be able to find the product key for my copy of Windows without it even being installed? Can I find the product key somehow using the serial number?

Most of what I have looked into hasn't turned up much. I wouldn't like to buy another copy of Windows when I have a valid license for it.

Any help is appreciated.