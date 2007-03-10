Finder stuck in a loop

What was in this folder that you dragged onto the desktop and where was the folder located? Technically the Finder does not have folders so this must have been some other place that you were dragging the original folder to.



First step will be to find that offending folder and put it into the trash. Seems like the Finder is having difficulty moving the folder around.

So, shut down your machine and, after a slight pause, restart it. You are not attempting a Restart here, you are going to actually shut the machine down and then boot it.

Immediately after hearing the Startup Chimes, hold down the SHIFT key until you see the spinning gear under the Apple logo.

This starts the machine in Safe Mode. Not everything will work for you but the essentials will be there. Hopefully the Finder will be in a stable enough state to allow you to locate and trash the folder that you dragged from that email.

If you have the ability to run Disk Utility, do so and repair the Permissions on that drive.



