PC Hardware forum

General discussion

Final build for new PC, please help!

by spikesebrog363 / April 23, 2009 7:05 PM PDT

I'm building a brand new system from the ground up. I'm putting in a Core i7 and a Radeon 4870x2 2GB. But I'm having trouble working out which motherboard to go with. I'm not a hardcore overclocker (in fact, I've never done it before) so I'm not looking for a feature packed board. Further down the track I'm considering another 4870x2, so I'm looking for one that will support crossfire.
Does anyone have any recommendations? Thanks in advance Happy

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Final build for new PC, please help!
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Final build for new PC, please help!
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
all x58 boards support crossfire
by ramarc / April 24, 2009 1:30 AM PDT

i suggest you look at the msi x58 pro/platinum and gigabyte ga-ex58-ud3r.

x58 boards labeled "sli" have paid a certification (royalty) fee to nvidia and have a bit of microcode for the nvidia drivers to recognize. but otherwise, they are identical to their non-sli counterparts and they support crossfile as well.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Here..we'll let you do a little leg works, hehe.
by ahtoi / April 24, 2009 2:22 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I recommend asus motherboards
by PCWizard_21 / April 25, 2009 5:46 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to PC Hardware forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.