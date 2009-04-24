Final build for new PC, please help!

i suggest you look at the msi x58 pro/platinum and gigabyte ga-ex58-ud3r.
x58 boards labeled "sli" have paid a certification (royalty) fee to nvidia and have a bit of microcode for the nvidia drivers to recognize. but otherwise, they are identical to their non-sli counterparts and they support crossfile as well.
I'm building a brand new system from the ground up. I'm putting in a Core i7 and a Radeon 4870x2 2GB. But I'm having trouble working out which motherboard to go with. I'm not a hardcore overclocker (in fact, I've never done it before) so I'm not looking for a feature packed board. Further down the track I'm considering another 4870x2, so I'm looking for one that will support crossfire.
Does anyone have any recommendations? Thanks in advance