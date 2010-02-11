Computer Help forum

by lazyme720761 / February 11, 2010 5:14 AM PST

I have an mp4 video file that appeared on my desk top, it will not run, Delete and cut do not remove it, my shredder software will not remove it. Have run several anti-virus anti-spyware and register cure, they find no problem. How do I get rid of this 51 meg file???

A Couple Of Ways..
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / February 11, 2010 5:32 AM PST
In reply to: File will not delete
Thank you again Grif
by lazyme720761 / February 11, 2010 8:41 AM PST
In reply to: A Couple Of Ways..

Thank you, Will try both your reccommendations. Marty

Unlocker does the trick.
by lazyme720761 / February 11, 2010 8:52 AM PST
In reply to: Thank you again Grif

THanks Grif, Unlocker found the file locked by explorer.exe.
I have a problem with explorer.exe using 100% of my cpu and preventing other programs from running. I hope this resolves that problem.
Again thank you for your help, Marty

Have You Tried Checking For Malware With These?
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / February 11, 2010 1:20 PM PST
