File will not delete

First, restart into Safe Mode and attempt to remove it while in Safe Mode.
How To Start In 'Safe Mode'
If that doesn't work, try the "Unlocker" program from the link below:
http://download.cnet.com/Unlocker/3000-2248_4-10493998.html
Hope this helps.
Grif
I have an mp4 video file that appeared on my desk top, it will not run, Delete and cut do not remove it, my shredder software will not remove it. Have run several anti-virus anti-spyware and register cure, they find no problem. How do I get rid of this 51 meg file???