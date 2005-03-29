File transfer between desktop (XP) & laptop (98)

go start>accessories> system tools>file and settings transfer. You can go to the help section or online to research various knowledge articles. You can also transfer by other methods cd/dvd's or software programs.
Im trying to transfer files between my pc on xp and laptop on 98.
Ive tried connecting NIC to NIC using a crossover cable and i get the connected LED lighting up.
But what do i have to do after that, do i have to set something up in 'my network places' ?
Also im getting a new desktop with xp so will the same method work for xp to xp?
pre thanks