File transfer between desktop (XP) & laptop (98)

by rinx / March 29, 2005 11:12 PM PST

Im trying to transfer files between my pc on xp and laptop on 98.
Ive tried connecting NIC to NIC using a crossover cable and i get the connected LED lighting up.
But what do i have to do after that, do i have to set something up in 'my network places' ?

Also im getting a new desktop with xp so will the same method work for xp to xp?

pre thanks

File Transfer
by mackman / March 29, 2005 11:26 PM PST

go start>accessories> system tools>file and settings transfer. You can go to the help section or online to research various knowledge articles. You can also transfer by other methods cd/dvd's or software programs.

The natives.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 29, 2005 11:36 PM PST
