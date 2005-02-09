After visiting the GoBack website (which is now owned by Norton), you will need to do this:
Disconnect your other hard drives.
Connect your old drive as the master and boot.
As the computer is booting, hold down Control, Alt and G.
You should get some lines that will allow you to remove GoBack from the MBR. Remove GoBack.
Your computer will tell you it needs to restart. Let it.
Once you see the Windows screen booting up again, you've succeeded. Power down your computer. Set the old drive as a slave. Reconnect your other hard drives. You should be able to see the old drive in Windows Explorer.