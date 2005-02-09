I bought a new computer equipped with one hard drive (Western Digital Caviar 80 GB), formatted in NTFS. The computer came with the Windows XP Pro operating system on the C volume and with a CD-ROM containing that system (not an upgrade). I installed GoBack. I used the D, E, F and G partitions of the drive for various purposes. One day, GoBack tried to correct some errors. Some Domino effect caused a chain reaction of more and more errors and finally I could not restart the computer in XP mode. I bought a new Western Digital Caviar 80 GB, formatting it in NTFS, and successfully installed the XP operating system. Then, installing the old hard drive as a slave, I had expected that I would get access to the old drive. But no way. The old drive is recognised in the bios without any problems but does not show in Windows. Partition Magic recognizes it, but under a strange file format: Type 44 ??? I have heard that GoBack, installed on the old drive, may cause the problem? But since I cannot get access to the old drive, I cannot uninstall GoBack from it. So what can I do? Any ideas?? Should I remove the new drive, reinstall the old drive as master and then expect getting access to the drive, thus allowing me to reinstall the XP operating system into the C-volume, without having to reformat the partitions D, E, F and G? Or would I become barred from doing that? Maybe I can simply use my Windows XP CD-ROM to repair the operating system? How is that done?