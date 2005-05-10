Windows Legacy OS forum

file/directory corrupted and unreadable

by abenas66 / May 10, 2005 6:09 PM PDT

I have a huge folder full of movies that gets this message if I try to get into it. I cannot access or delete the folder, it's just sitting there taking up space.

Neither Explorer nor Disk Mgmt. will let me format the drive either because it's "in use"!!!
No programs are using the drive. UGH !!

I did a scandisk and restarted, errors were found but this did not correct the problem.

XP Pro, SP2, fully updated

Anybody know of a workaround to restore or delete the folder?

(NT) (NT) Have you tried deleting it in the safe mode?
by glb613 / May 10, 2005 8:13 PM PDT
Collapse -
Unreadable file/Directory
by Getriebe / May 10, 2005 8:24 PM PDT

What is the exact error message you get, and what do you want to do with the file??

Collapse -
answered
by abenas66 / May 11, 2005 8:34 PM PDT

The exact error message says nothing relevant beyond the subject line of my post.

As I stated in the very first line of my post, I want to be able to either access or delete this folder.

Collapse -
Don't hold back the info.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 11, 2005 9:19 PM PDT
In reply to: answered

It's not nice to do so and thwarts the process.

Just share it.

Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Hint: Use MOVEONBOOT you found with google.com
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 10, 2005 9:07 PM PDT
Collapse -
moveonboot ?
by abenas66 / May 11, 2005 8:30 PM PDT

I installed this but how does it help me delete or access the folder? The context menus don't appear with Recycle Bin as destination.

Collapse -
You asked how to delete.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 11, 2005 9:18 PM PDT
In reply to: moveonboot ?

The recycle bin is not a delete operation.

Please restate what you want to do.

Bob

