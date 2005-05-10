file/directory corrupted and unreadable

I have a huge folder full of movies that gets this message if I try to get into it. I cannot access or delete the folder, it's just sitting there taking up space.
Neither Explorer nor Disk Mgmt. will let me format the drive either because it's "in use"!!!
No programs are using the drive. UGH !!
I did a scandisk and restarted, errors were found but this did not correct the problem.
XP Pro, SP2, fully updated
Anybody know of a workaround to restore or delete the folder?
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.