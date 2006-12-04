They have a support page there. But not saying you did but we had a machine in the shop that did that. The Winrar and movies were pirated. We couldn't help them.
Bob
My problem is a bit confusing....
let i have a file aaa.rar and i am trying to open it by double clicking on it or by right clicking and then clicking open. but though the winrar is openning but not with the clicked file but with the last closed vies.(provided: winrar is the associated program for .rar files). the same problem is happenning with most of the program.except notepad for .txt files and some movie files like .dat,.wmv with windows media player 9. wy system is PIII 733 MHz with 192Mb ram. my os is windows me..
