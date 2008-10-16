Recession? AND Obama isn't even President yet.
AND you have to force money on the banks.
AND you don't know if they will lend it or pay down their debt.
Fear takes over as signals point to long recession
Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke summed up the central problem yesterday when he said the US economy still faced a "significant threat" from paralysed credit markets.
But it wasn't supposed to be like this. When Congress passed the $US700 million bailout package a fortnight ago, investors and taxpayers were assured that confidence would be restored and blocked credit markets would flow again.
Instead, Wall Street had its worst week since the Great Depression.
But this week Paulson forced the CEOs of the nine largest US banks to take $US125 billion of the bailout money. He also declared another $US125 billion ready to go to regional banks and financial institutions.
But in the same interview Paulson went into verbal gymnastics avoiding an answer to a simple question: why is he so sure banks will use the money for lending rather than paying off their own debt or making strategic acquisitions?
But with only $US100 billion left of the bailout's first tranche and Standard & Poor's continuing to foreshadow downgrades of residential mortgage-backed securities -- the latest a batch with face value of $US280 billion -- the outlook hardly inspires confidence.
