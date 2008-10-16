Speakeasy forum

General discussion

Fear takes over as signals point to long recession

by JP Bill / October 16, 2008 2:03 PM PDT

Recession? AND Obama isn't even President yet.

AND you have to force money on the banks.

AND you don't know if they will lend it or pay down their debt.

Fear takes over as signals point to long recession


Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke summed up the central problem yesterday when he said the US economy still faced a "significant threat" from paralysed credit markets.

But it wasn't supposed to be like this. When Congress passed the $US700 million bailout package a fortnight ago, investors and taxpayers were assured that confidence would be restored and blocked credit markets would flow again.

Instead, Wall Street had its worst week since the Great Depression.

But this week Paulson forced the CEOs of the nine largest US banks to take $US125 billion of the bailout money. He also declared another $US125 billion ready to go to regional banks and financial institutions.

But in the same interview Paulson went into verbal gymnastics avoiding an answer to a simple question: why is he so sure banks will use the money for lending rather than paying off their own debt or making strategic acquisitions?

But with only $US100 billion left of the bailout's first tranche and Standard & Poor's continuing to foreshadow downgrades of residential mortgage-backed securities -- the latest a batch with face value of $US280 billion -- the outlook hardly inspires confidence.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Fear takes over as signals point to long recession
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Fear takes over as signals point to long recession
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
1 total post
Back to Speakeasy forum
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.