fax sounds coming through my cell phone?

Hi everyone,

I am having a huge problem with my cell phone and no one, not even my cell phone company, seems to have an answer. Here's the situation...



Last Friday I started having a lot of problems with scrambling/fax-like sounds on my phone. I can't hear the weird sounds (the sound just goes silent when this happens) but the person on the other end of the phone can hear it. Apparently it sounds awful and it's very loud. This sound disrupts almost all my calls that last more than a minute or two. So if I am having a long conversation, the other person has to hang up on me when the noise starts and keep calling and calling... in the course of a 30 minute conversation on Sunday, my brother probably called me about 7 times.



I contacted my wireless company and they said it must be my phone. They looked at my phone, changed it back to the original settings and said give it a try. They told me that if it didn't work, to file an insurance claim and get a new phone.



The awful noise continued to occur and today I called the insurance company and they are sending me a new phone. The BIG problem is that I went in to get a loaner phone from my wireless company today, a different model and everything, and the problem is STILL occurring!



I called customer service again and they still don't know what the heck is going on. I'm so frustrated - I have spent 4 hours since yesterday dealing with this! I lose almost all my calls now due to this obnoxious noise.



I asked the customer service guy if it might be someone trying to fax my cell phone number. He thought that would be strange because no number shows up on my call waiting when it happens, but thought it COULD be from a computer fax. He didn't sound too certain, though. I also think this would be strange because nothing weird happens when I'm NOT on the phone, only when I'm making or receiving a call. He suggested that I change my phone number.



I'm getting really frustrated and am wondering if there is a metal plate in my head or if an alien spaceship landed on my roof or something that would be causing this to happen. It is just so weird.



Anyone have ANY ideas? Any suggestions? I would really appreciate it! I don't want to change my phone number unless they are pretty sure it's going to make the noise go away, but they really don't know anything. This is driving me CRAZY!!! HELP!!!



Thanks!!!

Jahds