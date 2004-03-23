Phones forum

fax sounds coming through my cell phone?

by jahds / March 23, 2004 1:04 PM PST

Hi everyone,
I am having a huge problem with my cell phone and no one, not even my cell phone company, seems to have an answer. Here's the situation...

Last Friday I started having a lot of problems with scrambling/fax-like sounds on my phone. I can't hear the weird sounds (the sound just goes silent when this happens) but the person on the other end of the phone can hear it. Apparently it sounds awful and it's very loud. This sound disrupts almost all my calls that last more than a minute or two. So if I am having a long conversation, the other person has to hang up on me when the noise starts and keep calling and calling... in the course of a 30 minute conversation on Sunday, my brother probably called me about 7 times.

I contacted my wireless company and they said it must be my phone. They looked at my phone, changed it back to the original settings and said give it a try. They told me that if it didn't work, to file an insurance claim and get a new phone.

The awful noise continued to occur and today I called the insurance company and they are sending me a new phone. The BIG problem is that I went in to get a loaner phone from my wireless company today, a different model and everything, and the problem is STILL occurring!

I called customer service again and they still don't know what the heck is going on. I'm so frustrated - I have spent 4 hours since yesterday dealing with this! I lose almost all my calls now due to this obnoxious noise.

I asked the customer service guy if it might be someone trying to fax my cell phone number. He thought that would be strange because no number shows up on my call waiting when it happens, but thought it COULD be from a computer fax. He didn't sound too certain, though. I also think this would be strange because nothing weird happens when I'm NOT on the phone, only when I'm making or receiving a call. He suggested that I change my phone number.

I'm getting really frustrated and am wondering if there is a metal plate in my head or if an alien spaceship landed on my roof or something that would be causing this to happen. It is just so weird.

Anyone have ANY ideas? Any suggestions? I would really appreciate it! I don't want to change my phone number unless they are pretty sure it's going to make the noise go away, but they really don't know anything. This is driving me CRAZY!!! HELP!!!

Thanks!!!
Jahds

14 total posts
Re:fax sounds coming through my cell phone?
by Cellphonetech / April 5, 2004 1:02 AM PDT

This should be escalated to the Tier 2 division of Customer Service's 611 department.

Note the date, time and place of those calls and have your service provider's 611 techs check your call records. There are things that they can see that customer service isn't aware of.

If they won't direct you to 611, ask to speak with a supervisor.

Is your phone Bluetooth enabled?
by Paladon / March 4, 2008 10:09 AM PST

Is it possible a neighbor has searched for Bluetooth devices and found your phone and is now sending faxes from his PC through your phone via Bluetooth?
I don't know if it would be possible if your phone conversation had started prior to that occuring. But, my hardwired modem was not recognizing the dialtone of my landline. So I set my modem to do a blind dial (without dial tone)and had to turn on the phone then send the fax which would act as a dialer, then after the fax tones started recognizing eachother the fax would be sent. If a phone conversation had started prior to that then that is exactly the same thing we would have experienced.

fax sounds on cell phone.
by Silvereyes19 / July 31, 2015 4:06 AM PDT

I have this exact same problem. It use to be that only I could hear it. But over time now both my husband and myself can hear it and it seems to only be when he and I are on the phone. I actually have started to believe that it's some kind of wiretap.

Fax sounds on cell phone
by TipLineGirl / October 8, 2015 5:24 PM PDT

The same thing has been happening to me for three years.
I've been at home, in the grocery store, on the road from Connecticut to California and still the noisy interruption follows. I have change phones and cell phone carriers but the noise seems to persist. If someone has an answer, I'm all ears!

Fax sounds on my cell phone... Murder?
by Lisa2015star / October 23, 2015 9:02 PM PDT

I have experienced this same fax like noise on my phone... My sister died in 2006 and my mom died this year 2015. I found my mother and I truly believe she died because she was murdered. Although they ruled it accidental overdose. Strange events happened the day she died. Her door locks were changed the day she died. Missing life insurance policies, and all her jewelry was missing... I believe my sister was done the same way... Now I live in fear thinking the same will happen to me... My mother left a note stating I was in danger and her as well...I'm so upset and I am looking for answers...

Cell phone noise
by Lisa2015star / October 23, 2015 9:19 PM PDT

If someone would contact me I would greatly appreciate it

Post was last edited on December 21, 2015 8:41 PM PST

Try this
by taffytop / November 13, 2015 4:33 AM PST

Check to make sure TTY is turned off (Settings > Phone > TTY) - Had a customer with this same problem and this appeared to fix the issue. Been over 2 weeks now since he heard that sound

I'm giving this a try
by kboelema / December 21, 2015 12:19 PM PST
In reply to: Try this

This probably has been driving me crazy for the last year. I am hoping this fixes it once and for all. Thanks for the suggestion! I will update this with my findings.

Strange fax sounds on my phone
by Josirae85 / December 7, 2016 8:00 PM PST

This same exact thing is happening to me except for I hear the noise after about 30 seconds into a phone call it doesn't affect anything I'm doing but I feel like my phone line is tapped and I don't know who would waste their time to tap my line, i'm the only person who can hear this ugly fax sound the other person on the phone has no idea what I'm talking about and thinks I'm crazy I have yet to find out what this is I kind of just came to the conclusion that the cops or FBI are tracking my phone and I have no idea why

Results
by Cwjbxx / July 8, 2017 7:18 PM PDT

The fac like machine that your are hearing is someone recording your conversation through a computer! I am currently having the same problem for that past 8 years and it came out to be a known individual! Please go to your local authorities and report thag your phone is hacked and allow them to test your phone!

Confused about fax sounds
by Steppps / July 11, 2017 12:19 AM PDT
In reply to: Results

So my boyfriend has been in trouble with the police recently. Sometimes when I call him the tone that I hear sounds like a fax machine.. It may ring one or two times like that then the ring will be normal. He has went and bought new phones and changed Numbers. I feel like one of the two phones is tapped..I dont understand why my phone would get tapped. But I've never changed my number...is it possible, I could be tapped so the police can keep up with him?

Results reply1
by Mswells007 / February 13, 2018 11:56 AM PST
In reply to: Results

Hello Results. it know your post is old but I am just now finding it. the police around here don't take those types of complaints. I have tried and also issued complaint about the music store stealing information off my usb. he advised me to use usb to purchase music rather than putting it on cd...I gave him the wrong usb and he stole data from it. the police say "you cant prove data theft from usb" and told me to get over it!
crime that work in Detroit MI

Fax Sound when Dialing 911
by Mswells007 / February 13, 2018 11:53 AM PST

Strange that I experience the same issue but ONLY WHEN DIALING 911. this issue has been ongoing for 4 years. finally, a few days ago after having a warehouse of old cell phones because I replaced the phone thinking it was the phones fault, I called my cell phone provider...he said "it sounds a bit fishy" and it all of a sudden STOPPED. the problem is, I called 911 on the day my father died...3 times because we couldn't hear each other due to the fax sounds. my dad died...so who ever did this killed a person playing these wiretapping games. I would have issued complaints about wire tapping and even to the state rep in this area Brenda Lawrence and was made a joke by her receptions. they don't care who they hurt!

