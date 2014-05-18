Peripherals forum

Question

Fax from Brother MFC 5890

by volvogirl / May 18, 2014 5:54 AM PDT

My relative wants to email me a 60 page pdf to fax for her. Is there any possible way to put it on a flash drive and fax from that instead of printing 60 pages to fax? My printer has a usb port. Doesn't look like it from the manual. I assume I have to fax from my land line. Anyway to fax from a computer or file?

Could I plug my phone line into my computer Win XP sp3? Then could I find a fax program? Ummmm. Wonder if my pc has a phone plug in the back. Or any of our laptops. Have notebooks with Win 7 and a new one with Win 8.1

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Fax from Brother MFC 5890
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Fax from Brother MFC 5890
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Clarification Request
Ok I do have a phone plug for PCI.
by volvogirl / May 18, 2014 6:06 AM PDT

And Fax under Accessories-Communications. How do you fax using that?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Whew!!! Messed up
by volvogirl / May 18, 2014 6:41 AM PDT

Ok I went to Add/Remove Windows Components to see if Fax was installed and it wasn't. It said to check the ones you wanted to install or remove. So I checked FAX and unchecked all the others that were already checked (like Outlook Express & IE) since I didn't want to remove them. Wrong move. It installed FAX or but uninstalled OE & IE. Praise the Lord I found an automatic system restore point from yesterday! Looks like I'm ok now, but still don't have fax console.

So should I do it again and just add the check mark to Fax and leave the others still checked?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Peripherals forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.