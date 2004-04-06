FATAL ERROR

The error message is usually linked to a cd recording write software. The message is telling you that there is a buffer underrun when writing to a cd. Whilst not knowing the programme (Hot Dog Professional), I assume that it is a cd recording app'. When you start your machine try "Ctrl + Alt + Del" to bring up the running processes screen and check if the Hot Dog programme is running, if it is then close it.
Check your "Start Up" folder to see if Hot Dog is in it, and if so remove it. Finally, open the Hot Dog app' and find options (there has to be an entry somewhere :)) and see if there's an option "Run at Start" ticked - again, if so, untick that option.
A nice way of seeing what's going on is to download Spybot Search & Destroy (http://security.kolla.de/) and use the "Tools" > "System Start Up" to see all processes running at start up - clicking on individual items will give you a pop-up explanation of what the item is and whether it's needed (plus it's a pretty good anti-spyware tool too - and Free).
Not a complete answer, but this should give you a fighting chance of finding out what's happening and how to correct it.
