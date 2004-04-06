Windows Legacy OS forum

FATAL ERROR

by Krafty / April 6, 2004 5:00 PM PDT

Hi I have installed a program and before it launches i get the following error. FATAL ERROR Memory Buffer Underrun D7530H:F002A3C I have a pent. 4, 2.8 ghz 120 gig hard drive (very little used) with 1536 RAM installed, and running XP Home. never seen this error before. program i installed was Hot Dog Professional. Can anyone tell me what this is, from what i can see this error is usually linked to a CD Rom Drive.

Re:FATAL ERROR
by Jezter~ / April 6, 2004 8:57 PM PDT
In reply to: FATAL ERROR

The error message is usually linked to a cd recording write software. The message is telling you that there is a buffer underrun when writing to a cd. Whilst not knowing the programme (Hot Dog Professional), I assume that it is a cd recording app'. When you start your machine try "Ctrl + Alt + Del" to bring up the running processes screen and check if the Hot Dog programme is running, if it is then close it.
Check your "Start Up" folder to see if Hot Dog is in it, and if so remove it. Finally, open the Hot Dog app' and find options (there has to be an entry somewhere :)) and see if there's an option "Run at Start" ticked - again, if so, untick that option.
A nice way of seeing what's going on is to download Spybot Search & Destroy (http://security.kolla.de/) and use the "Tools" > "System Start Up" to see all processes running at start up - clicking on individual items will give you a pop-up explanation of what the item is and whether it's needed (plus it's a pretty good anti-spyware tool too - and Free).
Not a complete answer, but this should give you a fighting chance of finding out what's happening and how to correct it.

Re:Re:FATAL ERROR
by Krafty / April 7, 2004 6:44 AM PDT
In reply to: Re:FATAL ERROR

hi there, tks for responding. Hot Dog Professional is a program for writing html for web page designing, I would love to look at options but the program never opens, as i get the error and it shuts down. I had spybot, search and destroy but had to remove it due to a serious and vicious virus attack, have finally reinstalled everything but unable to reinstall hot dog professional because of this fatal error. have no idea where it is coming from. other programs seem to install ok and yes when and each time i reinstalled this program i had nothing else running. each time i uninstalled it thru add remove i made sure all traces were removed. also went into registry and removed all traces there that add remove did not remove and there were lots of them i am running xp home and have a really good and fast system and should not be having this problem, but unfortunately I am. tks for your input.

If i could look at the options i would check what you suggest but the program will not even open so I am lost here but thanks if you have any other suggestions will be glad to try them

Krafty

