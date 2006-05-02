Speakeasy forum

General discussion

Fast food makeovers at home!

by Angeline Booher / May 2, 2006 5:20 AM PDT
She was on Fox & Friends ...
by Evie / May 2, 2006 5:28 AM PDT

... the other morning too, and I agree, lots of the stuff looked good. My thoughts were more on page 2. The thing about fast food is that it's fast! She made a Pizza Hut tasting pizza. No thanks. I'm not even a fan of PH when it's the real thing, but even if I were, I would get it there. Is it really faster? Yeah!! Call ahead and pick it up. Lots quicker than making your own.

Evie Happy

She admitted that...
by Angeline Booher / May 2, 2006 7:56 AM PDT

....the popcorn chicken took almost as long as that pizza!

I am interested in the french fires. I sent myself the recipe, and it doesn't look too hard.

I'm a Poppa John's person myself! Happy It's been about 4 years since I've had some.

My favorite was always the burger King Whopper..."had my way" :-). Long time there, too.

Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email
semods4@yahoo.com

I can never remember ...
by Evie / May 2, 2006 10:35 AM PDT
In reply to: She admitted that...

... if it's the Whopper or the Big Mac that I like of those "everything" burgers. I'm more a bacon cheeseburger type and that's Wendy's or BK. My hubby makes the best burgers but they taste nothing like either. I must say I enjoy the occasional fast food but given the choice or time I prefer home cooking that just tastes like home cooking. Pizza I get from NY style family pizzerias. Growing up near NYC and spoiled on the "real thing" (that was a treat as a kid) nothing comes close. In CT we have some Greek pizza places that are OK (just different taste) but one pretty good NY style.

Evie Happy

Fast food makeovers...
by Cindi Haynes / May 2, 2006 6:13 AM PDT
