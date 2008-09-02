Fashion - was it done in poor taste or just dumb

1.1 billion people with an economy growing as fast as China's is going to get its' own edition of Vogue.
This is very much the same as the advert campaigns the United Colors of Benetton or Calvin Klein has practiced for many years. Take the common man from the street and make them a fashion statement. However... India has some of the poorest people in the world living next to some very wealthy folk. Vogue should have been aware pointing this out could cause some uncomfortable feelings to arise.
India become a fashion statement and to me it doesn't make sense. But, then I never was a fashion guru(play on words) ha!
http://www.nytimes.com/2008/09/01/business/worldbusiness/01vogue.html?no_interstitial
