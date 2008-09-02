Speakeasy forum

Fashion - was it done in poor taste or just dumb

by Willy / September 2, 2008 5:50 AM PDT
Collapse -
It was the Vogue issue for India
by grimgraphix / September 2, 2008 7:21 AM PDT

1.1 billion people with an economy growing as fast as China's is going to get its' own edition of Vogue.

This is very much the same as the advert campaigns the United Colors of Benetton or Calvin Klein has practiced for many years. Take the common man from the street and make them a fashion statement. However... India has some of the poorest people in the world living next to some very wealthy folk. Vogue should have been aware pointing this out could cause some uncomfortable feelings to arise.

Collapse -
One bag was worth $10K
by Willy / September 2, 2008 9:56 AM PDT

You think they tried some "negativity" in order to generate more press? -----Willy Happy

Collapse -
Bennetton is somewhat different.
by drpruner / September 2, 2008 3:49 PM PDT

One difference:
?There are farmer suicides here, for God?s sake? she said, referring to thousands of Indian farmers who have killed themselves in the last decade because of debt." from the link.
Quite true, as I know; Vogue editors don't have my newsreading resources??
Klein's ads feature(d) sexsexsex; different set of objections (by some).
BTW Bennetton is now a super mfr. like all the rest, but its origins are quite interesting. Doubt that the original owners would have put Italians (of the time) in sportswear on a Vespa -- in a bombed-out village.

