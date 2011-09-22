Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

Question

False positive virus alerts ?

by dougjacobs / September 22, 2011 8:50 PM PDT

Hello !

I have been downloading some MD5/SHA1 software from CNET download.com and NOD32 says the are infected with
"InstallCore.C - potentially unwanted application".

All the software was packed with "CNETs secure system" , including a Babylon toolbar..

There were several MD5 tools on download.com that NOD32 reported this on.

This is a few of the links:

download.cnet.com/3001-2092_4-10964258.html?spi=57b33b7ccd94d302d6ed3a9945b2168f

download.cnet.com/3001-2381_4-10115915.html?spi=f382641bab1f33a3ac543abfd2045432

download.cnet.com/3001-2092_4-10911445.html?spi=15bec3cfff578bd2d090d0d0527fa6f0

Whats up with this ??

I reccon its false positives ... But would like a reassurance ...

Greets
Dag..

Note: This post was edited by a forum moderator to disable direct download (exe files) links on 09/23/2011 at 12:11 PM PT

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: False positive virus alerts ?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: False positive virus alerts ?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Yes, false positives.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / September 22, 2011 9:30 PM PDT

You're right these are False Positives.

CNET's Download.com has introduced a more secure way of downloading files from Download.com by using a small "Installer" file. This installer file is downloaded first and when the user runs that, it downloads the software file the user selected.

But note that this installer may offer you other software, eg a toolbar, which you may have to opt-out of when you run the installer. Please watch that install process carefully.

Alternatively, if you return to the page before that download page you should see an option below the large green "Download Now" button to download the software you want direct, without using this installer. That option is only offered to CNET members which you are.

I hope that helps.

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
ESET is not saying it is a virus
by TWB404 / September 23, 2011 3:07 AM PDT

They are stating that this a potentially unwanted program. Be glad that you have ESET, because they are one of the few companies that did not bow down to this corporate spyware. What you are downloading is the CNET secure download wrapper. We have had a very vigorous debate about CNET switching to this tactic. You can read more about it at the link below.

http://forums.cnet.com/download-site-feedback-forum/

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.