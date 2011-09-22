False positive virus alerts ?

You're right these are False Positives.
CNET's Download.com has introduced a more secure way of downloading files from Download.com by using a small "Installer" file. This installer file is downloaded first and when the user runs that, it downloads the software file the user selected.
But note that this installer may offer you other software, eg a toolbar, which you may have to opt-out of when you run the installer. Please watch that install process carefully.
Alternatively, if you return to the page before that download page you should see an option below the large green "Download Now" button to download the software you want direct, without using this installer. That option is only offered to CNET members which you are.
I hope that helps.
Mark
Hello !
I have been downloading some MD5/SHA1 software from CNET download.com and NOD32 says the are infected with
"InstallCore.C - potentially unwanted application".
All the software was packed with "CNETs secure system" , including a Babylon toolbar..
There were several MD5 tools on download.com that NOD32 reported this on.
This is a few of the links:
download.cnet.com/3001-2092_4-10964258.html?spi=57b33b7ccd94d302d6ed3a9945b2168f
download.cnet.com/3001-2381_4-10115915.html?spi=f382641bab1f33a3ac543abfd2045432
download.cnet.com/3001-2092_4-10911445.html?spi=15bec3cfff578bd2d090d0d0527fa6f0
Whats up with this ??
I reccon its false positives ... But would like a reassurance ...
Greets
Dag..
Note: This post was edited by a forum moderator to disable direct download (exe files) links on 09/23/2011 at 12:11 PM PT