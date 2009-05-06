Fake virus scan that appears at random: Solution

Please note that such SCAM antimalware tools can cause real problems for many users.. Although it's nice to shut such programs down, it's also important to remove them entirely.. Please try the steps below to find and remove the malware that's infected your computer..



On a friend or family member's computer, download the Malwarebytes installer and update files from the links below, copy them to a CD or flash drive, then transfer the files to the problem machine and use them. If you can't start the computer into "normal" windows, try installing, updating, and running the scans AFTER the computer is started into Safe Mode.. I use the sites below to download the installer file and the manual updater:



Once downloaded and before transferring them to the problem machine, rename the program installer "mbam-setup.exe" file to something else like "Gogetum.exe", then copy the installer file and the update file to a CD or flash drive.. Transfer the file to the problem machine, then install the "Gogetum.exe" file, then run the update to get the program current.. After that, run a full system scan and delete anything it finds.



Malwarebytes Installer Download Link (Clicking on the links below will immediately start the download dialogue window.)

http://www.besttechie.net/tools/mbam-setup.exe



Malwarebytes Manual Updater link

http://www.malwarebytes.org/mbam/database/mbam-rules.exe



Next, download the SuperAntispyware program and the manual updater from the links below. After running the Malwarebytes tool above, if you still can't download and install it directly from the problem machine, download it on a friend or family member's computer as well. After installing and updating SuperAntispyware, run another full system scan and delete everything it finds as well. As before, you may need to rename the installer file to get the program to install.:



SuperAntispyware

http://www.superantispyware.com/



SuperAntispyware Manual Updater

http://www.superantispyware.com/definitions.html

____________



In a few situations, in order for the program to run, it was also necessary to rename the main "mbam.exe" file also after installing it.. It resides in the C:\Programs Files\Malwarebytes Antimalware folder.



Hope this helps.



Grif