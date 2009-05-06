Computer Help forum

General discussion

Fake virus scan that appears at random: Solution

by nakuura / May 6, 2009 6:23 AM PDT

Problem: I had this message box come up " Warning!!! Your computer contains various signs of viruses and malware programs presence. Your system requires immediate anti viruses check!System Security will perform a quick and free scanning of your PC for viruses and malicious programs. "

Then a second screen with a fake animation would 'appear' to be scanning my computer.

My AntiVirus did not find this because it is not a virus, it is a program that runs in the background that somehow landed on the startup list.

Solution: Shut off suspicious startup programs that run in the background when first starting your computer.

How?: Go to Start > Run > type msconfig > press OK > Go to startup tab > uncheck suspicious programs (for instance I unchecked brastia.exe pp06.exe SYS32DLL Id08 Weather)

After you restart, only the programs that you left checked will startup and run in the background. Just remember though, that all those programs might end up getting re-checked and new programs might be on that list later in time.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Fake virus scan that appears at random: Solution
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Fake virus scan that appears at random: Solution
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
Not The Best Solution..
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / May 6, 2009 10:54 AM PDT

Please note that such SCAM antimalware tools can cause real problems for many users.. Although it's nice to shut such programs down, it's also important to remove them entirely.. Please try the steps below to find and remove the malware that's infected your computer..

On a friend or family member's computer, download the Malwarebytes installer and update files from the links below, copy them to a CD or flash drive, then transfer the files to the problem machine and use them. If you can't start the computer into "normal" windows, try installing, updating, and running the scans AFTER the computer is started into Safe Mode.. I use the sites below to download the installer file and the manual updater:

Once downloaded and before transferring them to the problem machine, rename the program installer "mbam-setup.exe" file to something else like "Gogetum.exe", then copy the installer file and the update file to a CD or flash drive.. Transfer the file to the problem machine, then install the "Gogetum.exe" file, then run the update to get the program current.. After that, run a full system scan and delete anything it finds.

Malwarebytes Installer Download Link (Clicking on the links below will immediately start the download dialogue window.)
http://www.besttechie.net/tools/mbam-setup.exe

Malwarebytes Manual Updater link
http://www.malwarebytes.org/mbam/database/mbam-rules.exe

Next, download the SuperAntispyware program and the manual updater from the links below. After running the Malwarebytes tool above, if you still can't download and install it directly from the problem machine, download it on a friend or family member's computer as well. After installing and updating SuperAntispyware, run another full system scan and delete everything it finds as well. As before, you may need to rename the installer file to get the program to install.:

SuperAntispyware
http://www.superantispyware.com/

SuperAntispyware Manual Updater
http://www.superantispyware.com/definitions.html
____________

In a few situations, in order for the program to run, it was also necessary to rename the main "mbam.exe" file also after installing it.. It resides in the C:\Programs Files\Malwarebytes Antimalware folder.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Acer netbook has a virus
by tashmc73 / March 10, 2010 11:20 PM PST

My mother has an Acer netbook. There is no disk drive. Is there another way to rid her pc of this fake virus scan? Her pc came with McCaffee but the scan did not find the virus. I tried to put AVG on her pc , but everytime I tried, the virus pop up would stop me. I also tried to reset her pc to a time that it wasn't infected, but those dates are also infected because this is a new pc. Please help me?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Try Using A Flash Drive To Do This...
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / March 11, 2010 1:09 AM PST

Download ALL of the tools below on a friend or family member's, CLEAN computer and copy them to a CD or flash drive, then transfer them to the problem machine.

First, please download and run the following tool to help allow the removal programs below to run. (courtesy of Grinler at BleepingComputer.com)
There are 4 different versions. If one of them won't run then try to run the other one.
Vista and Win7 users need to right click and choose Run as Admin
You only need to get one of them to run, not all of them.

Rkill.exe http://download.bleepingcomputer.com/grinler/rkill.exe
Rkill.com http://download.bleepingcomputer.com/grinler/rkill.com
Rkill.scr http://download.bleepingcomputer.com/grinler/rkill.scr
Rkill.pif http://download.bleepingcomputer.com/grinler/rkill.pif
_____________________

IMMEDIATELY after running the "Rkill" tool above, run/install the Malwarebytes and SuperAntispyware installer and update files from the links below which you've also copied to a CD or flash drive, and transfered to the problem machine. Do NOT restart the computer after running Rkill.

Once downloaded and before transferring Malwarebytes and SuperAntispyware to the problem machine, rename the program installer "mbam-setup.exe" file to something else like "Gogetum.exe", then copy the installer file and the update file to a CD or flash drive.. Transfer the file to the problem machine, then install the "Gogetum.exe" file, then run the update to get the program current.. After that, run a full system scan and delete anything it finds.

Malwarebytes Installer Download Link (Clicking on the links below will immediately start the download dialogue window.)
http://www.besttechie.net/tools/mbam-setup.exe

Malwarebytes Manual Updater link
http://www.malwarebytes.org/mbam/database/mbam-rules.exe

Next, install and run a full system scan with the SuperAntispyware program and the manual updater from the links below. As before, you may need to rename the installer file to get the program to install.:

SuperAntispyware
http://www.superantispyware.com/

SuperAntispyware Manual Updater
http://www.superantispyware.com/definitions.html
____________

In a few situations, in order for the program to run, it was also necessary to rename the main "mbam.exe" file also after installing it.. It resides in the C:\Programs Files\Malwarebytes Antimalware folder....
_____________________


Hope this helps.

Grif

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Back to Computer Help forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.