FAKE Security Center Malware - Please HELP!

I have a Toshiba laptop and was infected by the FAKE Security Center malware which created multiple hard drive error messages and hide my documents and programs. I ran "rkill" to disable the process for the malware and then ran "malwarebytes" which found 1 malware and removed it. I then ran "unhide" to restore my documents and programs. All seemed to work ok however when I rebooted my computer I noticed that windows didn't give me the login screen unless I was in safemode. I ran "rkill" and "malwarebytes" a couple other times yet it didn't find anything. So, I decided to use the recory disk that came with my computer to wipe out my hard drive, reformat it and reinstall to factory settings. I put in the disc and it ran to completion and asked me to remove the disc and press any key to reboot. I did this and now when it reboots it shows the Toshiba screen and then goes to a black screen with a blinking cursor in the upper left hand corner. I tried to re-run the recovery disc and still the same problem. Any ideas on how can fix this???



Thanks!