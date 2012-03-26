Computer Help forum

FAKE Security Center Malware - Please HELP!

by paiger777 / March 26, 2012 1:50 AM PDT

I have a Toshiba laptop and was infected by the FAKE Security Center malware which created multiple hard drive error messages and hide my documents and programs. I ran "rkill" to disable the process for the malware and then ran "malwarebytes" which found 1 malware and removed it. I then ran "unhide" to restore my documents and programs. All seemed to work ok however when I rebooted my computer I noticed that windows didn't give me the login screen unless I was in safemode. I ran "rkill" and "malwarebytes" a couple other times yet it didn't find anything. So, I decided to use the recory disk that came with my computer to wipe out my hard drive, reformat it and reinstall to factory settings. I put in the disc and it ran to completion and asked me to remove the disc and press any key to reboot. I did this and now when it reboots it shows the Toshiba screen and then goes to a black screen with a blinking cursor in the upper left hand corner. I tried to re-run the recovery disc and still the same problem. Any ideas on how can fix this???

Thanks!

The way I can possibly see this is:
by LucJPatenaude / March 26, 2012 4:18 AM PDT

Your Hard Disk Drive is malfunctioning to the point of not being able to read the O.S. clusters where your Windows installation should have been.

Or, the recovery disk does not re-install the Windows Edition that came pre-installed with your Toshiba Laptop.
Try to make a boot disk from somebody else's machine and, get it to boot into a state of access to your DVD drive. So, from here you can explore the recovery disk for the Setup program that initiates the Windows O.S. into its installation processes.

If that, still, does not work for you, buying a full copy of Windows 7 Home Premium Edition with the Service Pack 1 already included or, being stuck at buying a newer Laptop that already has such O.S. pre-installed onto it(Personally, having a full copy of Windows on a Genuine Microsoft product's DVD disk is, really, a no brainer. As in: You get to lose your pre-installed Edition of Windows = No problem. Get that disk out and, make a totally fresh installation. That never, ever, fails.).

Hope I could help in the rescue operation of your Laptop.
ONE MORE TRY.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 26, 2012 4:30 AM PDT

Disconnect ALL USB things and try again.

Disconnect ALL USB things and then look at using DBAN to blank out the drive then use the recovery media and try again.

If this fails and there are disk read or write errors, swap in a new drive and repeat this again.
Bob

