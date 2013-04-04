Fake People Lies. Like John Lewis who...

so dissimilar and utterly unrelated. Nor am I aware that Lewis' assertion he was yelled at or spit on has been authoritatively debunked. Certainly the situation was disorderly when he left the Congress. However, even if it was debunked, it's such a small old story that if you hadn't raised it, I wouldn't have remembered it.
Given the make up of Congress which is 70% White, a White Caucus is hardly necessary. Their overwhelming numbers mean that white issues are always represented. On the other hand, I don't recall a Congressional Jewish Caucus, or a Latin Caucus.
And keep your anti-Liberal rant. Heaven knows Conservative Republicans have lied often enough. Randy Cunningham, John Ensign, etc etc etc etc. Fortunately I manage to forget them as fast as they come up, I don't keep lists of malefactors from one side of the political spectrum with which to salt my posts, or to link dissimilar items simply to take a shot at a Democrat. Pointless.
Rob
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.