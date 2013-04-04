Fake People Lies. Like John Lewis who...

Speakeasy forum

falsely claimed he was spit on and called a name in DC when the "black caucus" (uh, there is no "white caucus") was heading to the capitol building for a vote.

Well, he's not the only faker passing out lies. Not sure this is worse, but it's certainly a whopper almost as big as John Lewis the Liar.

Dave on Wheels Disability Hoax
"The story of David Rose, a deaf paraplegic blogger who inspired
thousands, has turned out to be a labyrinth of lies, according to blog
reports. Last week, Rose wrote that he had been checked into the hospital with
pneumonia. His "sister" Nichole Rose announced his death on his
Facebook and published his "last blog post" on Friday.

But as readers started doing some electronic digging, things didn't
sit right. A reader named Kristi-Anne uncovered the fact that Rose's
photo was actually that of Hunter Dunn, another young man with cerebral palsy, whose picture appears on the Tobii site.

What's more, one of Dave's devoted online friends from theCHIVE
booked a flight to Los Angeles in order to attend "Dave's" funeral. But
Nichole Rose refused to meet. And as further evidence of fabrication,...."

The funny thing about it all is how even after it's revealed as a LIE, he tries to make it seem a good thing he did. Hmm, must be a Liberal, where a LIE is always a good thing so long as it's a Liberal telling it and not anyone else. Usually Liberals forgive each other their lies, because they know so many of them are liars, but this one seems to have been too much even for them. I wonder why this particular lie bothers them so much more than the others?
I don't understand your linking the two issues which are s,
by Ziks511 / April 7, 2013 3:07 AM PDT

so dissimilar and utterly unrelated. Nor am I aware that Lewis' assertion he was yelled at or spit on has been authoritatively debunked. Certainly the situation was disorderly when he left the Congress. However, even if it was debunked, it's such a small old story that if you hadn't raised it, I wouldn't have remembered it.

Given the make up of Congress which is 70% White, a White Caucus is hardly necessary. Their overwhelming numbers mean that white issues are always represented. On the other hand, I don't recall a Congressional Jewish Caucus, or a Latin Caucus.

And keep your anti-Liberal rant. Heaven knows Conservative Republicans have lied often enough. Randy Cunningham, John Ensign, etc etc etc etc. Fortunately I manage to forget them as fast as they come up, I don't keep lists of malefactors from one side of the political spectrum with which to salt my posts, or to link dissimilar items simply to take a shot at a Democrat. Pointless.

Rob

Liars
by James Denison / April 7, 2013 3:45 AM PDT
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Congressional_Hispanic_Caucus

The link between them is the blatant lying to elicit sympathy and the widespread effect of the lies, and when it's discovered they are lying, they try to pass it off as somehow still a good thing or giving support to a good cause, although this latest at least admits to the damage he caused. As for Lewis, he should have been charged by Congress and tried for moral terpitude for that whopper of a Lie he told.
There are a lot of people that lie to get sympathy
by Diana Forum moderator / April 7, 2013 9:34 AM PDT
In reply to: Liars

It has nothing to do with political leanings. I remember a woman saying she was pregnant and another that she had cancer both to get money.

Diana

