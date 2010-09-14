Failing Canon PowerShot A590IS?

I am going to guess that you never saw that type of situation until you started taking close-up and Macro photos.



The photo EXIF data shows:



Canon - shutter speed 1/8 second, aperture f/2.6, ISO 200, focal length 5.8mm

Casio - shutter speed 1/5 second, aperture f/3.1, ISO 200, focal length 6.3mm

Very similar.



I am going to guess that the battery and camera are sitting on a carpet.



I can see that the battery is not setting perpendicular, it is leaning back slightly and the left side is closer to the camera than the right side. Since the battery is not perfectly square with the camera we are seeing the lower left as out of focus because the lower left is closer to the camera.



That leads me to believe we are seeing the effects of DOF (depth of field).



When doing close up and Macro shooting, the DOF is very short.

DOF is the area that is in sharp focus (front to back).

DOF may be no more than 1/4 inch in sharp focus in some situations.



The Canon has a brighter lens than the Casio. It will have a narrower range of DOF.



If you were to set the Canon to Aperture Priority and set the f-stop to f/8, the battery would be in focus even when it is tilted and not square with the camera. At f/8 the DOF is much deeper.



A tip: On both cameras the auto focus is set to "matrix" which causes the camera to be imprecise in selecting a focus point.

For close-up and Macro shooting, you need to set the auto focus setting to "spot". That lets you focus on a spot on the target instead of letting the camera decide where to focus.



..