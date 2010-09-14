Cameras forum

General discussion

Failing Canon PowerShot A590IS?

by Reactor89 / September 14, 2010 9:12 AM PDT

Hi All,

I believe I have a Canon PowerShot A590IS with a failing lens but I want some second opinions.

Here are some test shots I've taken (both cameras were set to AUTO):

The failing Canon PowerShot A590IS:
http://i493.photobucket.com/albums/rr299/Reactor89/Camera_test_shots/Canon_PowerShot_A590IS.jpg

A properly working Casio Exilim EX-S5:
http://i493.photobucket.com/albums/rr299/Reactor89/Camera_test_shots/Casio_Exilim_EX-S5.jpg

Any ideas on what has gone wrong with the Canon PowerShot A590IS? More importantly can the problem be resolved and the camera saved?

If the problem is as bad as I think it is, I plan to take advantage of the extended warranty I have on the camera and I see I can get the camera replaced.

Thanks,

Reactor89

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Failing Canon PowerShot A590IS?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Failing Canon PowerShot A590IS?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
7 total posts
Collapse -
Possibility
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / September 14, 2010 10:54 AM PDT

I am going to guess that you never saw that type of situation until you started taking close-up and Macro photos.

The photo EXIF data shows:

Canon - shutter speed 1/8 second, aperture f/2.6, ISO 200, focal length 5.8mm
Casio - shutter speed 1/5 second, aperture f/3.1, ISO 200, focal length 6.3mm
Very similar.

I am going to guess that the battery and camera are sitting on a carpet.

I can see that the battery is not setting perpendicular, it is leaning back slightly and the left side is closer to the camera than the right side. Since the battery is not perfectly square with the camera we are seeing the lower left as out of focus because the lower left is closer to the camera.

That leads me to believe we are seeing the effects of DOF (depth of field).

When doing close up and Macro shooting, the DOF is very short.
DOF is the area that is in sharp focus (front to back).
DOF may be no more than 1/4 inch in sharp focus in some situations.

The Canon has a brighter lens than the Casio. It will have a narrower range of DOF.

If you were to set the Canon to Aperture Priority and set the f-stop to f/8, the battery would be in focus even when it is tilted and not square with the camera. At f/8 the DOF is much deeper.

A tip: On both cameras the auto focus is set to "matrix" which causes the camera to be imprecise in selecting a focus point.
For close-up and Macro shooting, you need to set the auto focus setting to "spot". That lets you focus on a spot on the target instead of letting the camera decide where to focus.

..

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Bottom Line
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / September 14, 2010 10:59 AM PDT
In reply to: Possibility

I don't think there is anything wrong with the Canon.

Your target is tilted in relation to the camera.

..

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I don't think close up shooting is the problem
by Reactor89 / September 14, 2010 11:53 AM PDT
In reply to: Bottom Line

If the Marco shooting is the problem then explain these shots please:

A shot from a camera that is properly working:
http://i493.photobucket.com/albums/rr299/Reactor89/Camera_test_shots/P9120010.jpg

The same basic shot from the Canon PowerShot A590IS:
http://i493.photobucket.com/albums/rr299/Reactor89/Camera_test_shots/IMG_0611.jpg

Another failed Canon shot:
http://i493.photobucket.com/albums/rr299/Reactor89/Camera_test_shots/IMG_0608.jpg

Again I don't think the focus on the Canon PowerShot A590IS is working correctly even set to auto focus under default factory camera settings.

How should I try to get this Canon PowerShot to focus correctly (if it's possible to do so)?

Reactor89

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Focus
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / September 15, 2010 12:17 AM PDT

Those photos do show that there is a problem with the camera.

First, I would take a good look at the front of the lens (glass) and see if there is a fingerprint on the lens. A dirty lens can give that type of result.

If the lens is clean, I would use the extended warranty and let them solve the problem.

Take those last three photos with you for show and tell.
I would not show them the macro shots as they can be explained away.

The most likely problem would be that the CCD sensor is dislodged (out of position). If that is true, the technician is probably going to think that the camera has been dropped. So be prepared for that question.

Good luck.

..

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks
by Reactor89 / September 17, 2010 10:00 AM PDT
In reply to: Focus

Thanks for your input and confirming my suppositions Snapshot.

Your first thought was my first thought also: "What did I get on the lens?"

Yet once I cleaned the lens, set the camera back to factory default settings and found that I still had the issue, I knew it was time to have experts weigh in on the issue.

Thanks also for your input on how to approach tech support. The info is appreciated.

Lastly your position as moderator is well deserved Snapshot, and I wish you the best,

Reactor89

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
canon
by teal1066 / September 23, 2010 11:21 PM PDT

The lightweight and compact 8-megapixel PowerShot A590 IS camera is one of several A series models for 2008. Featuring a versatile 4x (35mm-140mm equivalent) zoom lens, 2.5-inch LCD, Face Detection AF, and various exposure modes, the A590 IS offers a rich feature set for an entry-level PowerShot cameras.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Cameras forum 7 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.