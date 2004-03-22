Failed MS Security updates

Hi bmchan,
Right-click 'My Computer' then click 'Properties', select 'Hardware' tab, click 'Driver Signing' button, In 'What action do you want Windows to take?', you have 3 options: Ignore, warn, block. Select ignore if you do not wish to receive the warnings every time you will install 'software that has not passed Windows Logo testing'.
BTW, you can also post Windows XP issues at http://reviews.cnet.com/5204-6142-0.html?forumID=5&start=0
Hope the above helps.
Donna
I have this MS feature set to automatically obtain the updates (patches) from MS and alert me prior to installing them. When I try to install the updates, I get a "This software has failed the Windows Logo Testing"...and will not be installed. What crap the Wintel stuff is. The problem is, it continues to prompt me to install then rejects it. Anyone found a fix to this problem?
I am running a p4 with Win xp home. Thanks.