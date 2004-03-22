Forum Feedback & Announcements forum

General discussion

Failed MS Security updates

by bmchan / March 22, 2004 1:24 AM PST

I have this MS feature set to automatically obtain the updates (patches) from MS and alert me prior to installing them. When I try to install the updates, I get a "This software has failed the Windows Logo Testing"...and will not be installed. What crap the Wintel stuff is. The problem is, it continues to prompt me to install then rejects it. Anyone found a fix to this problem?

I am running a p4 with Win xp home. Thanks.

Re:Failed MS Security updates
by Donna Buenaventura / March 22, 2004 1:51 AM PST

Hi bmchan,

Right-click 'My Computer' then click 'Properties', select 'Hardware' tab, click 'Driver Signing' button, In 'What action do you want Windows to take?', you have 3 options: Ignore, warn, block. Select ignore if you do not wish to receive the warnings every time you will install 'software that has not passed Windows Logo testing'.

BTW, you can also post Windows XP issues at http://reviews.cnet.com/5204-6142-0.html?forumID=5&start=0

Hope the above helps.

Donna

Re:Re:Failed MS Security updates
by bmchan / March 22, 2004 8:45 AM PST

Thank you. I thought I posted to the XP forum but goofed. Thanks for the reply. I will try that now and see if it works. Ironic that the only software that is not accepted is MS software!

