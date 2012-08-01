How To forum

Facebook Blocked

by cgcarver / August 1, 2012 3:03 AM PDT

I have worked with ATT Uverse TECH support for hourS to no avail. Our situation is:
Something is blocking us from accessing facebook through Yahoo.
We use Safari and Yahoo. We are Mac OS X, version 10.8, of Mountain Lion and current with Software Updates and tons of memory.
We have tried all links, direct addressing www.facebook.com, att.com, www.att.com, https:///www, and so on) and all we get is a blank pages going to facebook.
However, as the page is coming up there is GREEN ring shown in the upper left hand corner of the page and then it quickly fades away leaving a blank page?
In addition, when using just att.com in the address portal, you get a fleeting glance of facebook's homepage and then it goes instantly blank.
Uverse support suggested that we use Chrome for facebook. We downloaded Chrome and it worked great accessing facebook.
We may use Chrome later but for now we need Yahoo/facebook!
Any assistance will be greatly appreciated?
Thanking you in advance.
Clayton


Note: This post was edited by a forum moderator to remove exposed email address to prevent abuse by spammer and others on 08/01/2012 at 4:57 PM PT

All Answers

Answer
While not knowing what the problem is or
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / August 1, 2012 9:21 AM PDT
In reply to: Facebook Blocked

what the solution might be, I would suggest that you continue to use Chrome to access Facebook.

Yahoo is a web site, it is not a function or application on your Mac, which makes your statement "but for now we need Yahoo/facebook" is a little strange as both those places are web sites and are easily accessible using Chrome.
You can even import all your Safari Bookmarks and settings into Chrome.

BTW, it is never a good idea to post your email address in a public forum. It is just asking for trouble.
I will ask for it to be removed.

P

Facebook blocked
by cgcarver / August 1, 2012 11:32 AM PDT

Thanks for the info and tips. You are correct regarding the e-address! It will not happen again...
Best regards,
C

