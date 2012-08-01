Facebook blocked

I have worked with ATT Uverse TECH support for hourS to no avail. Our situation is:

Something is blocking us from accessing facebook through Yahoo.

We use Safari and Yahoo. We are Mac OS X, version 10.8, of Mountain Lion and current with Software Updates and tons of memory.

We have tried all links, direct addressing www.facebook.com, att.com, www.att.com, https:///www, and so on) and all we get is a blank pages going to facebook.

However, as the page is coming up there is GREEN ring shown in the upper left hand corner of the page and then it quickly fades away leaving a blank page?

In addition, when using just att.com in the address portal, you get a fleeting glance of facebook's homepage and then it goes instantly blank.

Uverse support suggested that we use Chrome for facebook. We downloaded Chrome and it worked great accessing facebook.

We may use Chrome later but for now we need Yahoo/facebook!

Any assistance will be greatly appreciated?

Thanking you in advance.

Clayton





Note: This post was edited by a forum moderator to remove exposed email address to prevent abuse by spammer and others on 08/01/2012 at 4:57 PM PT