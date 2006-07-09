I've seen this when the owner installs the modem proper but tries to use the old CONNECTOID to dial the ISP. (definition is on google.com but http://www.modemsite.com/56k/connectoid.asp may do.
Fix? Delete old connectoids and create them anew.
Bob
I have a Gateway 400VTX,Celeron 2.2ghz 504mb ram,(XPSP2) in which I lost the modem due to a lightning strike. I purchased a Diamond external usb modem which installs fine but doesn't seem to work at all.Do these things not work with laptops or Can anyone shed any light on install problems with this modem or suggest a source for the on board replacement??
Thanks