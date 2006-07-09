Laptops forum

External USB Modem

by GeorgeRR / July 9, 2006 2:02 AM PDT

I have a Gateway 400VTX,Celeron 2.2ghz 504mb ram,(XPSP2) in which I lost the modem due to a lightning strike. I purchased a Diamond external usb modem which installs fine but doesn't seem to work at all.Do these things not work with laptops or Can anyone shed any light on install problems with this modem or suggest a source for the on board replacement??
Thanks

Let me share the usual.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 9, 2006 3:12 AM PDT
In reply to: External USB Modem

I've seen this when the owner installs the modem proper but tries to use the old CONNECTOID to dial the ISP. (definition is on google.com but http://www.modemsite.com/56k/connectoid.asp may do.

Fix? Delete old connectoids and create them anew.

Bob

I would try that but...
by GeorgeRR / July 9, 2006 6:57 AM PDT

The freaking modem won't install! I have followed the instructions to the letter and still it won't install. I'm begining to think I have more problems than the modem.
BTW Bob, you never did tell me how to open up my laptop. It's a Gateway 400VTX. I took all the screws out of the bottom and it loosened somewhat, but I am afraid to exert any real pressure on it.
Thanks

No need to open laptop to remove connectoids.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 10, 2006 12:59 AM PDT

I wrote "Let me share the usual.

I've seen this when the owner installs the modem proper but tries to use the old CONNECTOID to dial the ISP. (definition is on google.com but http://www.modemsite.com/56k/connectoid.asp may do.

Fix? Delete old connectoids and create them anew."

I don't see where I mentioned to open the laptop in this discussion.

In this post you write "The freaking modem won't install! I have followed the instructions to the letter and still it won't install. I'm begining to think I have more problems than the modem." but in your first post you write "I purchased a Diamond external usb modem which installs fine"

You can see that I'm easily confused by this. Maybe you need to start over.

Bob

arrrrrgh!!
by GeorgeRR / July 10, 2006 2:59 AM PDT

Of course you are correct! Sorry about that. I bought a Diamond external modem to use with my laptop which lost it's modem in the lightning strike.
I also lost the modem in my wifes emachine so I got another Diamond pci modem at the same time.
I tried to install the external in both systems. It installs phsyically, but it doesn't work electrically.
I have noticed on the install menu on the laptop for the external, that 'install driver' is blanked out.
On the emachine, the pci modem seems to install and functions, but I get an invalid on domain message so it doesn't hook up.
The remark in regard to opening the laptop was in reference to the prior stuck key problem earlier.
I'm having so many problems in the last few days that I'm a little overwhelmed. Sorry if it shows in my communication.

Since we are in the notebook forum, I'll write about
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 10, 2006 3:13 AM PDT
In reply to: arrrrrgh!!

That install driver item.

Usually I don't use that but follow the instructions that came with the modem. If I mess up I often find I need to unplug the modem, boot into SAFE MODE to remove my mistakes in the DEVICE MANAGER (delete that modem entry.)

I can imagine how bad this situation is since that CONNECTOID issue has suckerpunched even seasoned Windows users. They get it all working but it won't dial out!

Bob

