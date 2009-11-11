External Storage

But I wouldn't worry about Easy Transfer, or anything like that. Just connect the external USB disk to the XP machine, copy, (do not cut), the images and paste them onto the drive, disconnect, connect it to the new machine, and copy/paste into Windows 7.
Couldn't be easier.
Two things.
1] I assume this XP system has USB 2.0 ports? Most XP machines do, but possibly some of the older ones don't. It shouldn't matter too much because the Windows 7 USB will be backwards compatible.
2] Before detaching the USB drive from the XP system, make sure you use the "Safely remove hardware" procedure from the icon in the System Tray, (near the icon).
Mark
I am going to buy a new computer with Win 7. What I want to do, I think, is buy an external USB hard drive. Then transfer my pictures, some music and video and other files from my xp computer to the external drive. Then transfer them to the new computer. Its just a stock XP HP computer with XP SP3.
What do I need to know in advance before I buy the drive and will this work? I read where with SP3 the easy transfer method will not work.
Rod