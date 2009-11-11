Storage forum

by Rod2 / November 11, 2009 4:48 AM PST

I am going to buy a new computer with Win 7. What I want to do, I think, is buy an external USB hard drive. Then transfer my pictures, some music and video and other files from my xp computer to the external drive. Then transfer them to the new computer. Its just a stock XP HP computer with XP SP3.

What do I need to know in advance before I buy the drive and will this work? I read where with SP3 the easy transfer method will not work.

Rod

Yep, that will work.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / November 11, 2009 4:55 AM PST
In reply to: External Storage

But I wouldn't worry about Easy Transfer, or anything like that. Just connect the external USB disk to the XP machine, copy, (do not cut), the images and paste them onto the drive, disconnect, connect it to the new machine, and copy/paste into Windows 7.

Couldn't be easier.

Two things.

1] I assume this XP system has USB 2.0 ports? Most XP machines do, but possibly some of the older ones don't. It shouldn't matter too much because the Windows 7 USB will be backwards compatible.

2] Before detaching the USB drive from the XP system, make sure you use the "Safely remove hardware" procedure from the icon in the System Tray, (near the icon).

Mark

Thanks, a bit more
by Rod2 / November 11, 2009 5:05 AM PST
In reply to: Yep, that will work.

Thanks Mark, It is a 2.0 USB. What concerned me is the file system. Mine is fat 32 or Ntsf? Not sure but the new one will be a 64 bit. Does that make a difference?

No difference.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / November 11, 2009 7:17 PM PST
In reply to: Thanks, a bit more

No it doesn't matter what file systems they are, the files won't be affected.

Neither does it matter if one system is 32 bit and the new one is 64 bit. The files will be just the same.

I copied files from my own XP 32 bit system to my new 64 bit Vista computer in the same way, using an external drive, and it works great.

I suspect, (but am not entirely sure), that if your XP has SP2 or 3 installed, then it will be an NTFS file system and that is the same file system as Vista 64 bit and Windows 7 64 bit.

Just one thing though. Using an external USB drive is great for copying persona files over, like photos, documents, music, videos, etc, but you can't transfer programs or aplications over in this way. I know you didn't say this in your first post, but some users hope that they can just transfer Program folder files across and the applications will work. unfortunately that doesn't work and we have to (re-)install our software.

Hope that helps.

Mark

(NT) Thanks Mark, very helpful - just what I needed to know
by Rod2 / November 12, 2009 12:05 AM PST
In reply to: No difference.
External Storage - another suggestion
by jgt1942 / November 14, 2009 2:19 PM PST

Another suggestion, if you have a home network just connect the two computers to the network, share the HD on the old system and then copy whatever to the new system. On XP most likely you stored your pictures in My Documents\My Pictures, most likely on Win7 they will be stored in a different location. Microsoft made the switch with Vista (example C:\Users\YourUserID\Pictures). The same is true for a lot of the other "My xxxx" in "My Documents".

Once you get all the stuff on the new system consider backing up your entire system on a regular basis to other drives. The other drives can be either internal (much faster) or external where USB is MUCH slower than internal drives or eSATA. I've gone through USB hell and when possible I try to avoid it for data storage.

You don't realize how important a good backup is until you need it. I may be way out in left field but based on your post I've assumed you do not have a good backup plan in place.

Win7 has some backup support as part of the OS but you may want a better solution.

