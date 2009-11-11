External Storage

Another suggestion, if you have a home network just connect the two computers to the network, share the HD on the old system and then copy whatever to the new system. On XP most likely you stored your pictures in My Documents\My Pictures, most likely on Win7 they will be stored in a different location. Microsoft made the switch with Vista (example C:\Users\YourUserID\Pictures). The same is true for a lot of the other "My xxxx" in "My Documents".



Once you get all the stuff on the new system consider backing up your entire system on a regular basis to other drives. The other drives can be either internal (much faster) or external where USB is MUCH slower than internal drives or eSATA. I've gone through USB hell and when possible I try to avoid it for data storage.



You don't realize how important a good backup is until you need it. I may be way out in left field but based on your post I've assumed you do not have a good backup plan in place.



Win7 has some backup support as part of the OS but you may want a better solution.