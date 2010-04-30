External speaker volume control with Samsung TV

I recently purchased 6 Flat screen TVs. two 65" and four 55" The requirement was a TV tuner ATSC, Quam, HDMI and VGA inputs and variable audio outputs with decent speakers on each set. The VGA input was not a deal breaker but the variable audio was/is. Each TV must have a pair of loudspeakers that can be controlled with the TV remote. I am using Tannoy i5 and i6 speakers. I was doing things like going to stores with headphones to confirm that the outputs are variable (not) and I spent hours of online reading PDF TV manulas. I was told by a sales guy that I need to buy NEC because it is a professional grade TV and they have all of he in's and out's that i need. Truth be told the NEC TV a 1080P set is over all underwhelming and cost about $400.00 more than a 4K Samsung. His information and even the manual list that the TV has digital and analog outputs. The TV's show up and Oh look a digital optical output only. I have a optical to analog converter but couldn't bring myself to pay $25.00 to Best Buy for an optical cable so I am waiting for UPS to bring the $6.00 optical cables I ordered online. The company that sold me the NEC TV's will let me return the TV's and now its down to who's set do I rip apart to add variable audio outputs. I know that TV manufactures are trying to save every cent but this is sort of like selling a car without a radio.

The sad part of this is that as the TV broadcasters are striving to greatly improve the audio experience and quality of their broadcast the TV manufactures are are doing their best to trash that effort. This happened to AM radio years ago. The receiver manufactures downgraded the radio's audio so much that the broadcasters final took the attitude that its only AM why bother. TV with good audio can be a very positive viewing experience (The Voice), it would be sad if we all just gave up because the receivers audio is so poor. Besides its only TV.