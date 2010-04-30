Thread display:
External speaker volume control with Samsung TV
ottodc6,
I'm sorry to hear that you're having trouble controlling the volume.
The 3.5mm jack is a fixed audio out input, rather than a headphone jack, and isn't controlled by the volume controls on the TV. So the external speakers will require an amp for the volume control.
--HDTech
optical audio output
ok... i have realized 1st hand that the 3.5mm audio output is not adjusted using the samsung smart tv volume up/down. however, i am curious if the optical audio output is adjusted??? i cannot test this out with my current audio equipment; however, i am aware that you can purchase an optical audio to rca converter adapter (for ~ $15), which would enable me to do this.
thanks in advance!
I would like to know the answer to this too.
by
nvsn
/
December 10, 2013 7:48 AM PST
Is the optical audio output also fixed? I have a 6300 series.
I tried the optical audio out
as well as the analog audio out on my Toshiba tv and both were just fixed signals. I couldn't control the volume until I connected to an amplifier or receiver or a headset with volume control.... Digger
solution to adding remote volume control for externl speaker
get an ipod doc with remote from the apple store.
then get this adapter:
iPod input converter to regular MP3 plug (iPod female to 3.5mm plug cable) 4FT (C-IPD2JK)
from indashpc.org.
set your volume on you external amplifies speakers to midrange.
plug in the adapter to your external sound out on your samsung.
plug the female end of the adapter into the ipod doc
plug your amplified speakers into the the audio out on the doc
this comes with a remote that you can use or you can program this into a harmony remote
for external remote speaker control
enjoy!!!
Loren
univ. remote control w/ LEARNING if speaker is controllable
so i tried the optical out on the samsung (different model UN40EH5300) and it is constant as well. silly.
anyways, another option - if your other devices (i.e. cable box, external speaker system, etc.) are non-UHF - is to purchase a universal remote control with a learning capability such as the Sony RM-VL600.
in other words, if your external speaker system can be controlled via remote control but you don't want to deal with several remotes to control tv, cable box, external speaker system... but the remotes you have (e.g. cable's universal remote control) can't control all of your devices then you can get a universal remote control that is able to record the output of that remote which there is no code for.
i've yet to find a universal remote control (for less than several $ hundred) that can learn UHF though, which is not very common yet but comcast is starting to use in their X1 boxes.
Can't control the audio out
by
tmorr85
/
October 12, 2015 7:12 PM PDT
It sucks I just replaced my Sony TV with a Samsung 'Smart' and just realized I can't control the audio out!! So frustrating I have two in ceiling speakers and can't control the volume through the tv it's driving me nuts. If anyone has a solution please let me know. Thanks!
It's not that hard for an electonics tech
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
October 13, 2015 6:42 AM PDT
To install a minijack with 3 wires to the internal speakers. It's a minor modification which of course voids the warranty.
REJOICE - PROBLEM SOLVED
I Have A Knack For Finding Clever Work Arounds To Tech Limitations (I Can Do Anything With Homekit Without Openhab And Command Line Programming.
So fortunately for everyone on the thread. I have the same problem in trying to use my Devialet Phantoms with my 78JS9500 (sorry if that sounded braggy - I assure you... it was lol).
SOO HERE IT IS, SUPER SIMPLE:
HDMI ARC AUDIO ADAPTER (LINK BELOW) . BEST PART: ITS ONLY 25 BUCKS. SECOND BEST PART: ITS PRIME ELIGIBLE.
Its Basically A Passthrough That Sits Between Your Source And The Tv. It Will Pass Both Audio And Video To The Tv And Accept The Return Audio And Output It Over Its Optical Port (the same link has an RCA option) Should Make The Volume Command Set From Samsung Adjust The Volume Of The External Speaker. Im Ordering It Now - But Im Almost Entirely Sure It Will Work. It Is The Soleee Purpose Of This Adapter (Plus 788 4-Star Reviews On Amazon - Not An Easy Feat For Any Product - Much Like An Electronic One). So Cheap Its Not Even Worth Waiting For Me To Confirm In A Couple Days)
***PLEASE NOTE*****
It Is Nottttttt An Hdmi Audio Extractor. It Requires Only One Hdmi Cable Between Adapter And Tv (And One Hdmi From The Source Device (I.E. Blu Ray Player To The Adapter). The Audio Signal Is Passed To Optical Port From The Arc Return "Channel". Its Not Extracted From The Incoming Signal From Your Source Device (Ie Cable Box)
http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B011AJG6Y8
Post was last edited on February 25, 2016 6:31 PM PST
Did your ARC solution work?
Hi, did you succeed with your HDMI to HDMI ARC adapter in solving the problem with the volume control from the TV?
Thanks in advance
Did it work?
by
suobs
/
June 27, 2016 5:14 PM PDT
Did the ARC adapter work?
Collapse -
I just tried this out. The arc worked and output the audio to my speakers, but I still couldn't control the volume (Samsung KS8090). I'm guessing by the lack of response that it didn't work out in the end? If it did, could you let us know?
Thanks.
This may be the deal breaker
Just purchased a j5200. The internal speakers sound horrible...very boxy even with the eq adjustments. I decided to hook up a sound bar only to discover the their is no variable audio output. I tried the optical and headphone jack with the same result.
The soundbar is a Visio and I do not think the TV remote will control it.
I do not understand why Samsung did not make the outputs variable. I am a very avid fan of Samsung and have been pleased with their electronics but if I cannot find a solution the TV will have to go back. Also, being as this is standard for Samsung I will have to go with a different brand.
Are there any other options here?
So Sorry Samsung, I have to return your TV.
by
MrSpacely
/
December 12, 2015 12:24 PM PST
I've got a Samsung J5200 Series 43" UN43J5200AF. I just got off the phone with Samsung support and he verified the information in this thread. Very disappointing that Samsung hasn't provided this basic feature. It seems obvious to me that people want to be able to control volume to their external speakers through the TV remote. This TV is going back. I hope other manufacturers' TVs have 'smarter' features.
Does Samsung have a gripe with external volume control?
by
suobs
/
June 26, 2016 6:40 PM PDT
Amazing to see that this thread about being unable to control volume on devices plugged into the headphone jack on Samsung TVs goes back to 2010. I just discovered (and can confirm) that this bizarre omission still hasn't been addressed by Samsung in 2016. Unfortunately I learned this by buying a new UN50J6200 "Smart" TV only to find there's no way to control volume to anything plugged into the audio output jack - e.g. a headphone or powered speaker system that doesn't have its own control or remote. I would blame myself for not checking in advance but who would think such a basic necessity could be omitted by a major brand despite numerous complaints online over at least 6 years? Plus it doesn't say in the e-manual or product descriptions that you can't control volume and that strikes me as a bit deceptive. I'm definitely not springing for a receiver or wireless headphone to make it work for me. This not-very-smart TV is going back to Amazon.
Just in case
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
June 26, 2016 6:56 PM PDT
I read the poor manual (Samsung, you need to do better!) and it made no mention of any setting to control volume on that output.
If Samsung can't put out a good manual, it's as bad as putting out a poor product.
samsung UN32J5500AFXZA uncontrolled gain
by
jsjag
/
November 29, 2016 6:12 AM PST
We just bought a samsung UN32J5500AFXZA and there is no way to control the volume to the external speakers. Samsung knows about this issue for a long time.
Even worse is the volume is not standard when going from TV to something like Youtube. The decibels go up A LOT when going to Youtube. Imagine if your young kid plugs in their headphones to the jack. They are sitting there watching a TV show and decide to change to a Youtube and I gaurantee you their ear drums are going to take a hit.
I called Samsung support last night and they said you need headphones with a volume control. Well aside from the fact that 99% of the headphones sold do not have a volume control there is the issue of uncontrolled gain. You could have your headphone volume set to a comfortable listening level but when you change to Youtube your drums will still take a beating.
This is dangerous and as much as I dislike suits, I think a class action is in waiting. Millions of these sets are out there and for Samsung to make a TV with uncontrolled gain is dangerous. Maybe it will force Samsung to make changes to that jack and allow the volume control to make it work.
I am ticked off at such poor engineering of these sets.
TV Variable Audio Outputs Digital and Analog (NOT)
I recently purchased 6 Flat screen TVs. two 65" and four 55" The requirement was a TV tuner ATSC, Quam, HDMI and VGA inputs and variable audio outputs with decent speakers on each set. The VGA input was not a deal breaker but the variable audio was/is. Each TV must have a pair of loudspeakers that can be controlled with the TV remote. I am using Tannoy i5 and i6 speakers. I was doing things like going to stores with headphones to confirm that the outputs are variable (not) and I spent hours of online reading PDF TV manulas. I was told by a sales guy that I need to buy NEC because it is a professional grade TV and they have all of he in's and out's that i need. Truth be told the NEC TV a 1080P set is over all underwhelming and cost about $400.00 more than a 4K Samsung. His information and even the manual list that the TV has digital and analog outputs. The TV's show up and Oh look a digital optical output only. I have a optical to analog converter but couldn't bring myself to pay $25.00 to Best Buy for an optical cable so I am waiting for UPS to bring the $6.00 optical cables I ordered online. The company that sold me the NEC TV's will let me return the TV's and now its down to who's set do I rip apart to add variable audio outputs. I know that TV manufactures are trying to save every cent but this is sort of like selling a car without a radio.
The sad part of this is that as the TV broadcasters are striving to greatly improve the audio experience and quality of their broadcast the TV manufactures are are doing their best to trash that effort. This happened to AM radio years ago. The receiver manufactures downgraded the radio's audio so much that the broadcasters final took the attitude that its only AM why bother. TV with good audio can be a very positive viewing experience (The Voice), it would be sad if we all just gave up because the receivers audio is so poor. Besides its only TV.
I wish you top posted this.
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
March 22, 2016 7:29 AM PDT
As you may or may not know the studios are trying to close the "analog hole" and in so doing break what you are looking for.
NO DAO Volume control on my TVs, but new Samsungs have
by
olaf10
/
April 14, 2016 9:45 AM PDT
I just confirmed NO volume control (even via Digital Audio Out-RCA converter or using XFINITY box) for my 51" and 32" Samsung TVs: PN51D430 & UN32J4000. I was told new Samsungs have remote DAO volume control, but unfortunately, not mine. Plan to add jack from internal speaker (I'm an ex-NASA engineer). Any tips?
Thanks,
Olaf@cox.net
WIKIPEDIA: Storaasli
Not on the new UN50J6200 I bought 2 weeks ago
by
suobs
/
June 27, 2016 5:21 PM PDT
Fixed audio output only from the headphone jack. And nothing on the packaging, product description at Samsung or Amazon, the e-manual, or the TV itself clarifying that you can't control volume from the audio out jack.
Same situation
Finally decided to upgrade my now already half a decade old Sony 720p LCD TV.
Went with a Samsung Smart TV and thought I had updated, only to run into the same issue as everyone in this thread is complaining about.
I loved the simplicity of having my JBL active subwoofer plugged into the variable (and fixed, never knew I could change it even) RCA outputs of my Sony TV, worked flawlessly and nice, without having to have 2-3 remotes.
Ironically one of the reasons I decided to upgrade was to eliminate the Sony remote + Roku remote, so clearly I am NOT going to get a separate audio system.
Also in my case, I do not subscribe to any TV programming I simply use OTA antenna (happen to be on a hill and in an area with 50+ OTA HD channels).
So I am seriously considering doing what this guy talks about here:
http://janeandjohn.org/pages/soundmod.html
But I would prefer to use something like this:
https://www.amazon.com/Speaker-Level-Converter-Adaptor-Control/dp/B007VTMSEO
Cheap enough and with the added benefit of adjustments. I might literally just solder it to the RCAs that are for audio input (on the composite), and leave it as such, I don't expect to need them, or alternatively just solder it directly to the 3.5mm that might actually make more sense.
I know this is NOT ideal for sound quality but for my specific subwoofer need, I am not too concerned about the sound quality being too distorted.
Comments?
$160 (minimum cost) solution
by
suobs
/
November 28, 2016 11:54 PM PST
I bought a separate fairly inexpensive 2.1 amplified speaker system with (yet another) remote. Plugs into RCA or optical output on Samsung. This doesn't take Samsung off the hook obviously due to the cost and extra hardware but it sounds good.
Doing additional research I ran across this BT info:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UfFNcEQKvNc
Now that doesn't work for my Samsung but this procedure:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_POor-7wHd8
Does pull up the menu on my TV but I have a hunch my TV doesn't have the BT hardware, or else I would also try a BT KB.
Maybe someone with a slightly higher model than I have could try what's shown in the first video, IF this works, I COULD see myself using my sub with a BT adapter.
Requesting a remedy from Samsung
by
jsjag
/
November 29, 2016 6:23 PM PST
Today I sent an e-mail to Samsung to relate the possible danger presented to children. A small child could be listening through a headset, change from TV mode to YouTube and the abnormally high volume change that happens could damage their ears.
There is no warning in the manual.
I feel that an entire class of people have been sold a dangerous product and there may be a liability issue and I am requesting a remedy.
I'm sick of the manufacturers putting out poorly engineered products. This TV should be able to keep the volume the same in all circumstances.
Auto Volume
This is a copy and paste from my particular (rather low end) model about "auto volume"
"
● Auto Volume Try Now
When you change channels, video sources, or content, Auto Volume automatically adjusts the TV's volume level so that the volume level remains the same for all sources. For example, if you switch from a streaming video application to a Blu-ray player or a favorite TV channel, Auto Volume can modify the volume up to 12db to equalize the sound.
The Auto Volume function has two settings: Normal and Night. Normal applies a normal level
of volume adjustment. Night applies a slightly lower volume level and is ideal for late-night TV viewing. If you want to use the volume control of a connected source device to control the sound, deactivate the Auto Volume function. When you use the Auto Volume function with a source device, the device's volume control may not function properly."
Sony info
by
jsjag
/
December 2, 2016 3:55 AM PST
This is from SOny's website - maybe I should have bought a Sony. Or maybe all the TV companies have found a way to save $10 and not have variable output to the jacks?
What is the difference between FIXED and VARIABLE audio output?
Answer
The FIXED or VARIABLE audio output setting changes the way audio is sent through the television AUDIO OUT jacks.
FIXED: When this setting is selected, the television audio through the AUDIO OUT jacks does not change when using the TV remote control volume buttons. The audio is fixed at one level.
VARIABLE: When this setting is selected, the television audio through the AUDIO OUT jack changes, when using the volume buttons on the TV remote control. The audio varies based on signals sent from the TV remote control.
A possible solution
by
JudaZuk
/
April 7, 2017 11:04 AM PDT
I just got a Samsung 60KS7005 and have the same issues, and tried i finally found a solution, as long as the TV offers a HDMI (Arc)
I tried different solutions, including HMDI (Arc) to analog RCA and 3.5mm converters, and it gives me audio, but I can not control the volume , and that is just not good enough.
So I have continued to search and finally found a product called Ligawo 6518777 on ebay (and amazon.de) http://www.ebay.com/itm/361823721120?_trksid=p2057872.m2749.l2649&ssPageName=STRK%3AMEBIDX%3AIT
https://www.amazon.de/Ligawo-6518777-Extractor-auskoppeln-Klinke/dp/B01N8T1NR9/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1491588226&sr=8-1&keywords=Ligawo+%C2%AE+6518777
Disclaimer, I have just ordered this and not received it yet, so i can not say for sure this will work yet, but I will update when i know.
But this converter is suppose to be able to convert audio form HDMI (Arc) to RCA and 3.5mm audio .. and it also supports volume control! (I really hope this will work because I have bought many different things that should work but hasn't so far )
If this works, you should get your audio out, and also when you change volume on the TV it should control the volume just like a full receiver would, but for a cheaper price.
Solution confirmed
by
JudaZuk
/
April 19, 2017 1:31 AM PDT
I have now received the Ligawo 6518777 HDMI to RCA converter and I can confirm this actually work.
At first it did no work from me, I got no audio at all, but that could be because of all the different solutions I tried before. What I had to do was to reset the sound settings on my TV and then also make sure I selected the HDMI (Arc) as source once so the TV "rediscovered" my 'Reciever' then all of a sudden I got sound, and I can control the volume as well from the TV remote (the classic remote not the pointless bluetooth based version they now ship with new TV's)
In my case my TV is a 60KS7005 (basically same as 60KS7000 or as it is called in the US 60KS8000 ) and it has only optical out, no analog output at all . And optical audio you can not control from the TV remote. But the Ligawo 6518777 HDMI to RCA converter fixed it for me .. as a bonus for the people that want a headphone outout as well. the Ligawo 6518777 has that as well
