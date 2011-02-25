external/portable hard drives

The main thing going on with an external hard drive is that it is much slower than your internal hard drive, and it is seen as a separate device from your C: drive. However, you could put a new hard drive (C: drive) in your laptop that's less than 137GB, and then re-install your OS. There was a BIOS limitation some time ago, and the largest hard drive I could put in my daughter's was about 120GB., and the re-install was pretty easy. If you decide to go this route, be sure to get a compatible hard disk for your laptop, download all the drivers you'll need for your re-install ahead of time (put them on a CD), and have your important stuff backed up so you can put it on your new disk. If you're using internet backup (like Mozy or Carbonite) you're all set to go now.



You may be able to put in a hard drive bigger than 137GB, but again, make sure that it's compatible with your laptop. You can also go to a larger hard drive that's an SSD, which would also make your laptop seem a good bit faster than it was.



Anyways, without a reinstall, you really can't make your laptop hard drive any bigger, sorry about that.



-Roger