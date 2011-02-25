Computer Newbies forum

General discussion

external/portable hard drives

by gustave814 / February 21, 2011 1:47 AM PST

My old laptop has a 20GB hard drive- if I purchase a portable

drive, will this automatically increase the capacity of my

old hard drive by the portable hard drive's capacity??

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: external/portable hard drives
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: external/portable hard drives
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
No it will not increase the capacity of your old drive
by VAPCMD / February 21, 2011 2:53 AM PST

but it will give you separate additional storage as a separate drive. You might also be able to install a larger drive in place of the 20GB internal and also add an external drive for backup.

Hard disk drives (HDDs) are relatively inexpensive and a 60GB, 80GB or 120GB may not be that much more than a 20GBs HDD. See products and prices at the link below.

http://www.newegg.com/Store/SubCategory.aspx?SubCategory=380&name=Laptop-Hard-Drives

VAPCMD

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
External hard drives...
by Doh_1 / February 25, 2011 9:31 AM PST

The main thing going on with an external hard drive is that it is much slower than your internal hard drive, and it is seen as a separate device from your C: drive. However, you could put a new hard drive (C: drive) in your laptop that's less than 137GB, and then re-install your OS. There was a BIOS limitation some time ago, and the largest hard drive I could put in my daughter's was about 120GB., and the re-install was pretty easy. If you decide to go this route, be sure to get a compatible hard disk for your laptop, download all the drivers you'll need for your re-install ahead of time (put them on a CD), and have your important stuff backed up so you can put it on your new disk. If you're using internet backup (like Mozy or Carbonite) you're all set to go now.

You may be able to put in a hard drive bigger than 137GB, but again, make sure that it's compatible with your laptop. You can also go to a larger hard drive that's an SSD, which would also make your laptop seem a good bit faster than it was.

Anyways, without a reinstall, you really can't make your laptop hard drive any bigger, sorry about that.

-Roger

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Just change the hard drive
by tinman1275 / February 25, 2011 10:20 AM PST

I had the same issue and it was very simple to install a new larger drive and then use Acronis to clone the old to the new. I think I spent a total of 20 minutes to do it all.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Newbies forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.