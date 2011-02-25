external/portable hard drives

but it will give you separate additional storage as a separate drive. You might also be able to install a larger drive in place of the 20GB internal and also add an external drive for backup.
Hard disk drives (HDDs) are relatively inexpensive and a 60GB, 80GB or 120GB may not be that much more than a 20GBs HDD. See products and prices at the link below.
VAPCMD
