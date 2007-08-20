Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

by bamboo14 / August 20, 2007 2:16 PM PDT

Hey,

I bought a 300GB samsung hard drive and am using it externally in an external case. It was working fine for around three months until one day i downloaded a movie for my project which wouldn't run in WMP or DivX, i tried running it on VLC and it didn't work either and after that the external drive disappeared from my computer. I checked my device manager to check if it was still reading and it said the storage device was working fine..i tried opening the case to see if everything was attached right, and tried connecting it to my laptop again but it didn't work, instead my computer's response became very slow, i couldn't open windows explorer or my antivirus program, but when i unplugged the external drive everything worked fine so i suspect that the movie i downloaded had a virus. The problem now is i cannot scan the drive for viruses because it doesn't show on my computer and retards the speed of my computer. I'm using an IBM laptop with windows XP SP2, and avast! as my antivirus program..is there anything i can do to fix this because i cannot afford to get the data recovered right now and i really need whatever is on the drive. I think if i can scan the drive and get rid of the infected files hopefully the drive will work fine again. Any help will be greatly appreciated.


Thanks
Kushal

Have a look.......
by Marianna Schmudlach / August 20, 2007 3:38 PM PDT
In reply to: External HDD virus
Hmmm
by adkiller2k7 / August 23, 2007 9:24 AM PDT
In reply to: External HDD virus

Hmmmmm if it had a virus avast should have picked it up avast is really good i recommend you change avasts sensitivity to high if it isn't already up plug you hdd back n avast should start going off click delete and un-check if needed delete after reboot so it deletes it instantly
if not try boot scan and see if avast can find it then if not get a new hdd

