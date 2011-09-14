Windows Vista forum

Question

External HDD or Pen Drive not showing in My Computer

by ts24 / September 14, 2011 4:13 AM PDT

Ive got an issue where when i connect my external hard drive, it does not show in my computer. It is showing in Disk Management as Unallocated, but if the device is connected when i turn my laptop on, then it will show in my computer.

When i am connecting a memory stick, I get a message saying do you want to format the drive. I have uninstalled all USB Hosts/Hubs in Device Manager but the issue remains.

If i connect both devices to a different machine, they work straight away so the issue must be with my laptop. Ive checked my laptop for Viruses and it is clean. I dont have any issues when i connect my iPhone to my laptop either.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: External HDD or Pen Drive not showing in My Computer
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: External HDD or Pen Drive not showing in My Computer
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
First step.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 14, 2011 4:17 AM PDT

Do what it takes to get your files safe.

Now we know that Vista is rather picky about the formatting of said media and one little hiccup and it will want to format the media.

But there may be something else going on. I'd want to know if the owner was "updating drivers" or installing any CD/DVD emulator or running torrents.

ANY of those can mess this up.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
HDD
by ts24 / September 14, 2011 7:39 AM PDT
In reply to: First step.

Everything is backed up, my laptop is working fine, just strange with the external HDD.

When i connect the USB it can see the device but is not showing in My Computer. If its connected when i power on my laptop, then it can see it and it works fine. Its an odd one

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Just fixed one like this.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 14, 2011 7:46 AM PDT
In reply to: HDD

The USB drive was USB POWERED. It turns out two things were in play.

1. They had some other cable than the drive came with.
2. They were trying it while the laptop was on battery power.

Correcting both returned the drive to as normal as it gets.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Vista forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.