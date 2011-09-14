External HDD or Pen Drive not showing in My Computer

Do what it takes to get your files safe.
Now we know that Vista is rather picky about the formatting of said media and one little hiccup and it will want to format the media.
But there may be something else going on. I'd want to know if the owner was "updating drivers" or installing any CD/DVD emulator or running torrents.
ANY of those can mess this up.
Bob
Ive got an issue where when i connect my external hard drive, it does not show in my computer. It is showing in Disk Management as Unallocated, but if the device is connected when i turn my laptop on, then it will show in my computer.
When i am connecting a memory stick, I get a message saying do you want to format the drive. I have uninstalled all USB Hosts/Hubs in Device Manager but the issue remains.
If i connect both devices to a different machine, they work straight away so the issue must be with my laptop. Ive checked my laptop for Viruses and it is clean. I dont have any issues when i connect my iPhone to my laptop either.