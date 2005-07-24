Storage forum

by hollandr1 / July 24, 2005 7:29 AM PDT

I'm running Windows ME and several of my older programs have stopped operating. I am considering purchasing an external Hard Drive to re-load these programs on so they will be usable. Will this work?

As it stands programs try to open, but then close again.

Thanks

Not a good choice, IMO
by Steven Haninger / July 24, 2005 8:02 AM PDT
In reply to: External Hard Drives

You'd be well off to try to correct problems with your troublesome system before adding more potential problems. Perhaps the best case would be a good cleanup, AV and pest scan and attempts to reinstall your apps. At worst (and this may not be a bad choice) backup what you can and completely restore your system. You can add an external then. If your USB is 1.1 and not 2, I would not put an external drive on it at all. The performance of the original USB specifications is pathetic in comparison to USB 2.

External Hard Drive
by hollandr1 / July 24, 2005 8:39 AM PDT
In reply to: Not a good choice, IMO

Thanks for the reply, I probably would be better off to completely restore everything. I feel like Pest and AV scans got me to the point I now am, by removing certain things I shouldn't have removed!

